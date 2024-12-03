Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam's inflation forecast to hit 4-4.5 per cent this year

December 03, 2024 - 13:22
Experts predict Việt Nam's inflation rate this year may reach 4 to 4.5 per cent, exceeding the 2023 rate due to sharp global increases in energy and food prices.
Customers shop at a supermarket. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Inflation in Việt Nam for 2024 is projected to reach a range of 4 to 4.5 per cent, higher than the 3.5 per cent recorded in 2023, according to the Banking Academy’s Banking Research Institute.

The primary causes are pressures from soaring global energy and food prices, coupled with the impact of Typhoon Yagi, which has significantly increased domestic production costs and consumer prices.

The report highlights that Việt Nam's economy showed positive signs of recovery in the first nine months of 2024.

State budget revenue reached VNĐ1.45 quadrillion (US$57 billion), up 17.9 per cent year-on-year, driven by a strong rebound in trade and domestic economic activities.

However, development investment spending declined by 11.8 per cent due to slow public investment disbursement in the first half of the year. Despite this, the state budget maintained a surplus of nearly VNĐ192 trillion, reflecting effective public financial management.

While achieving significant progress, Việt Nam's economy in 2024 still faces risks from exchange rate volatility, global political uncertainties and potential declines in domestic consumption, which could substantially impact growth rates.

In an October report, the Ministry of Finance outlined two inflation scenarios for 2024, based on a target of keeping the Consumer Price Index (CPI) within 4 to 4.5 per cent.

In the first scenario, CPI is expected to rise by around 3.7 per cent compared to 2023. This low-inflation scenario reflects economic stability amid minimal fluctuations in energy and food prices.

In another scenario, CPI may increase to about 3.92 per cent if significant adjustments are made in public service prices, including healthcare, education and electricity. This scenario reflects pressure from production and consumption cost factors.

The report also indicates that domestic market prices tend to spike during the Lunar New Year period before stabilising in subsequent months.

The Ministry of Finance has called on sectors and localities to implement comprehensive measures to control inflation, including market monitoring, price management, monetary policy regulation and transportation cost control.

The government will continue deploying flexible solutions to manage prices, including adjusting public service fees, improving production cost efficiency and boosting goods circulation. — VNS

Vietnam inflation PMI Vietnam manufacturing inflation price price management CPI inflation VAT reduction

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Basic salary increases, inflation under control

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said thanks to the concerted efforts of the Party, the army and the people, the socio-economic situation in July continued its positive trend, achieving better results than June and performing better over the first seven months compared to the same period last year.
Economy

Inflation a concern following salary increases

With many goods already witnessing sharp price increases in the first half of 2024, and incomes still struggling to bounce back from economic hardships, families are bracing for a potential squeeze on their budgets.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom