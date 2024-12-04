Aeon Mall to expand investment in more localities in Việt Nam: CEO

TOKYO — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Wednesday received Ohno Keiji, President and CEO of Aeon Mall Co., Ltd, as part of his visit to Japan.

The Vietnamese top legislator welcomed Aeon Mall to open its supermarkets in Việt Nam's major cities such as Hà Nội and HCM City, and Thừa Thiên-Huế Province.

Việt Nam always welcomes and creates favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Aeon Mall, Mẫn affirmed, adding that many other Vietnamese provinces and cities are also ready to co-operate with the company to open more shopping malls in the future, including the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

With the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Aeon Mall and the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ taking place on the same day, Ohno Keiji expressed his hope that in the coming time, the company will cooperate with the authorities and people of Cần Thơ to further develop the city while continuing to expand investment cooperation in other provinces and cities nationwide. — VNS