Early movers pursue performance-based business models

HÀ NỘI — 5G Standalone (5G SA) and 5G Advanced are expected to be key focuses for communications service providers (CSPs) for the remainder of the decade, as they deploy new capabilities to create offerings centred on value delivery rather than data volume.

This analysis is included among a wealth of statistical insights in the Ericsson Mobility Report, which outlines expectations for telecommunications through the end of 2030.

According to the report, the rate of mobile network traffic data is expected to grow almost three-fold by the end of 2030.

5G was launched commercially in Việt Nam in October 2024. Mature 5G markets such as Australia and Singapore continue to leverage advanced 5G capabilities to deliver new services and use cases. Customised 5G services for businesses are arriving in Australia, as service providers conduct trials and offer tailored connectivity solutions. Mobile data traffic per smartphone user in Southeast Asia is expected to grow from 19GB/month in 2024 to 39GB/month by 2030.

Rita Mokbel, Head of Ericsson Vietnam, said: “The launch of 5G services in Việt Nam will transform consumer experiences and drive the digitalisation of enterprises. Việt Nam has identified digital transformation as a top priority and growth driver for the country and at Ericsson, we are excited to be part of the country’s 5G journey together with our strategic partners, Viettel and VNPT.”

The report highlights how early-mover service providers are already offering value delivery models based on differentiated connectivity - guaranteed uninterrupted high-end connectivity when you need it most - to create new monetisation and growth opportunities.

Of about 320 CSPs currently offering commercial 5G services, less than 20 per cent are 5G SA. The densification of mid-band and 5G SA sites is seen as a key catalyst to capitalise on the full potential of 5G, including programmable and intelligent network capabilities. 5G mid-band is currently deployed at only about 30 percent of sites globally. Almost 60 percent of the 6.3 billion global 5G subscriptions forecast by the end of 2030 are expected to be 5G SA subscriptions.

The report also addresses how AI, including generative AI applications - already integrated across smartphones, laptops, watches and FWA products - could impact uplink and downlink network traffic, driving potential mobile traffic growth beyond current baseline predictions.

Other featured report statistics include the projection that global 5G subscriptions are expected to reach almost 2.3 billion by the end of 2024, amounting to 25 percent of all mobile subscriptions worldwide. Globally, 5G subscription numbers are expected to overtake the number of 4G subscriptions in 2027.

The first 6G deployments are expected in 2030, building on and scaling the capabilities of 5G SA and 5G Advanced. VNS