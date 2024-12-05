Việt Nam, Switzerland look towards stronger links for sustainable future

HÀ NỘI — The Swiss-Việt Nam Economic Forum (SVEF) held a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to review its activities in 2024 and outline a programme for 2025 to further strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Attracting over 300 delegates from Switzerland, Việt Nam and countries in Europe and ASEAN, SVEF 2024 marked a significant milestone in the forum's journey, demonstrating its role in fostering collaboration.

SVEF has also played a pivotal role in fostering relations with local authorities, hosting delegations from Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long and Cao Bằng of Việt Nam to explore investment opportunities. A workshop for Nam Định province alone stood out as another highlight, particularly with a recent visit by investors to the Vietnamese northern locality.

These initiatives underscored SVEF's commitment to intensifying regional engagement, positioning it as a core focus and mission for the future.

Building on this success, upcoming events will be organised at Switzerland's University of Zurich in June, and in Việt Nam’s central Đà Nẵng city in November, bringing together leaders from governments, businesses and academia to promote innovation, sustainable development and shared growth.

The forum will focus on key areas such as technology, education, finance and manufacturing. Many memoranda of understanding to promote investment and collaboration will be inked at the event. It will prioritise sustainability, digital transformation and workforce development in 2025.

According to SVEF Chairman Philip Rösler, SVEF 2025 is not just an event but a catalyst for collaboration, innovation and shared prosperity.

The forum’s vision for 2025 is to expand its impacts, enabling participants to explore opportunities not only between Switzerland and Việt Nam but also in the ASEAN region and beyond, he said.

SVEF Vice Chairman Nguyễn Hồ Nam stated that Việt Nam offers many opportunities for international businesses due to its rapid economic growth and strategic position.

Sectors such as technology, green growth, and education align perfectly with Việt Nam's strategic priorities, Nam said, adding that by facilitating appropriate partnerships through SVEF, Swiss businesses and organisations can fully capitalise on these opportunities.

Meanwhile, SVEF Vice Chairman Ivo Sieber highlighted the synergy between the strengths of Switzerland and Việt Nam, saying that Switzerland's expertise in innovation and sustainable development complements Việt Nam's dynamic growth.

SVEF 2025 is expected to provide a unique platform for Swiss stakeholders to connect with Việt Nam's dynamic economy and access other rapidly growing markets in ASEAN, he noted. — VNS