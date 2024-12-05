Top legislator’s official visit makes headlines in Japan

TOKYO — The Japanese media on Wednesday highlighted the ongoing official visit to Japan by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse.

Kyodo News ran an article on the 25-minute meeting between NA Chairman Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, and Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace.

The Emperor expressed his gratitude for Việt Nam's support for Japan as a devastating earthquake hit its Noto Peninsula recently. He also extended his condolences over the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in Việt Nam in September.

The article cited Mẫn as saying that Việt Nam and Japan celebrated the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023. The bilateral ties have been developing strongly in various fields, including politics and culture. The chief legislator used this occasion to thank Japan for its support for Việt Nam over the past years.

The meeting was also spotlighted by TBS Television which said Emperor Naruhito thanked Vietnamese people for their hospitality as he visited the Southeast Asian country in 2009.

Mẫn, for his part, expressed his wish that the Emperor will visit Việt Nam again in the time ahead.

The same day, the official website of the House of Representatives of Japan published an article featuring the talks between NA Chairman Mẫn and Speaker Nukaga Fukushiro.

The two sides shared the view on the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges, as well as cooperation in economy and security.

The NA Chairman and his spouse’s visit is being made at the invitation of President of the House of Councillors -- the upper chamber of the Japanese National Diet -- Sekiguchi Masakazu and his spouse.

The visit, which coincides with the first anniversary of the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, is expected to further deepen the bilateral ties within the new cooperation framework, particularly between the two legislatures. — VNS