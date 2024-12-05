Thailand and Việt Nam rising to new heights of enduring friendship

HÀ NỘI — The day of December 5 each year marks auspicious occasions for Thailand and the Thai people around the world to celebrate the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, and Thailand’s National Day since 1960 and Thailand’s Father day since 1980.

These occasions serve as a reminder of how tirelessly His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, who was highly revered as “Father of the Nation” by Thai people, wholeheartedly devoted himself to the well-being of the Thai people from all walks of life, throughout seven decades of his reign.

With more than 4,000 royal projects nationwide, His Majesty the Late King shed light on how to address various issues, in a sustainable manner, including poverty, unemployment, inequality, environmental degradation, and unsustainable agriculture.

His Majesty the Late King’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) is globally recognized as Thailand has advanced SEP framework to promote sustainable development partnership with our neighbours and the international community. In Việt Nam, the SEP Projects are carried out in Thái Nguyên Province to promote agroforestry, environmental protection and in Bến Tre Province to achieve sustainable community-based tourism.

It has been 48 years that the enduring friendship between Thailand and Việt Nam has grown from strength to strength, with profound political trust, promising economic cooperation and warm people-to-people ties. In 2013, both countries elevated their ties to “strategic partnership” and to “Strengthened Strategic Partnership” in 2019. And now, the two Governments are committed to achieving new heights of relations as “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” in the near future.

Thailand and Việt Nam’s political and security cooperation has been close with frequent exchanges of high-level visits and dialogues. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn paid several visits to Việt Nam and since 2006 started the project on Improving the Quality Life of Children and Youth in the Asia-Pacific, with a number of schools in Việt Nam participated. This year, at the invitation of H.E Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn paid a working visit to Việt Nam on 12-15 August 2024. This year, H.E. Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam also paid an official visit to Thailand on 10-12 April 2024 to co-chair the 5th Meeting of the Thailand - Việt Nam Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

Economic cooperation is the backbone of Thailand - Việt Nam relations. Bilateral trade between Thailand and Việt Nam continue to prosper, with over US$18.9 billion of two-way trade volume in 2023. As the 9th largest foreign investor in Việt Nam, Thailand places an emphasis on her role as responsible partner with accumulated investment of more than $15 billion. Moreover, Thailand will join hands with Việt Nam to step up efforts in implementing “Three Connects Strategy” which connects supply chains, local economies, and sustainable growth strategies between two countries. The Royal Thai Embassy will work side by side with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (ThaiCham) to further promote trade and investment between the two countries.

In the long run, to deal with unprecedented and volatile global economy, Thailand will continue to work closely with Việt Nam to build shared prosperity and sustainable development by jointly implementing policy of Industry 4.0, digital economy and green growth transformation.

Our people-to-people ties have paved solid ground for close and cordial bilateral relations. Our special ties are reflected by more than 100,000 Thais with Vietnamese descents and 3 memorial sites dedicated to the much beloved former President Hồ Chí Minh in Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, and Pichit Provinces in Thailand. In October 2024, the Thailand-Việt Nam Cultural Street Gate was inaugurated in Nakhon Phanom, another testament to our deep connection. The indispensable role of the two Thailand - Việt Nam/ Việt Nam- Thailand Friendship Associations should be emphasised. Strong and close ties between our two countries are manifested in the increasing number of flights operated between Thailand and Việt Nam and a large number of tourists, with over 1 million Vietnamese tourists visiting Thailand last year and nearly 500,000 Thais traveling to Việt Nam, with a rapidly increasing prospect.

Moreover, Thailand will join hands with Việt Nam to explore more flight connections between two countries and further explore seamless tourism in region with “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative. To bring our future generations closer, Thailand will continue to promote teaching of Thai language in Việt Nam and Vietnamese language in Thailand.

Royal Thai Embassy has also played continuous role in deepening cultural cooperation. On 26-29 September 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organised a Thai cultural event called “Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End” at various places in Hà Nội and also in Hưng Yên Province with an aim to promoting the understanding of Thai culture, strengthening people-to-people relations, while raising funds for the victims of Super Typhoon Yagi in Việt Nam.

With strong and robust bilateral cooperation, Thailand and Việt Nam are set to rise to new heights. — VNS