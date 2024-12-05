State President holds working session with standing board of Thanh Hoá Party Committee

THANH HOÁ — State President Lương Cường held a working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee of Thanh Hoá on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the resolution of the provincial Party Congress for the 2020-25 tenure, as part of his working trip to the central province.

At the meeting, President Cường highlighted the great support that the Party Central Committee, National Assembly and Government have provided to Thanh Hoá to help the province unleash its development potential through numerous key policies, mechanisms and guidelines.

To realise the province's development goals and strategic vision, the President stressed the need to build a clean, strong, streamlined and effective Party organisation, administrations and political system, with a contingent of officials with integrity, competence and innovative thinking.

He urged the province to step up decentralisation, delegation of authority, and accountability along with building capacity for public officials and civil servants.

The State leader asked Thanh Hoá to prioritise preparations for upcoming Party Congresses at all levels and the 19th provincial Party Congress for the 2025–30 tenure, with a focus on outlining major orientations for socio-economic development, national defence-security, Party and political system building and rectification so as to create breakthroughs in the new term. He also required a meticulous, prudent, and objective approach to personnel work in the preparation process.

The province should further capitalise on its geopolitical, geo-economic, and strategic position in national defence and security; effectively follow its master plan for the 2021–30 period with a vision to 2045, with priority given to 4 key economic hubs, 5 growth pillars and 6 economic corridors, he said, stressing that the effectiveness and efficiency of state management must be improved while a truly open, transparent, and low-cost business environment must be created to draw new investment projects and generate more jobs.

The President said it is necessary to effectively combine economic, cultural, social, and diplomatic activities with national defence and security, toward building a robust all-people defence and a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.

Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đỗ Minh Tuấn reported at the meeting that Thanh Hoá expects a growth rate of 11.72 per cent in gross regional domestic product this year, ranking second nationwide. During 2021-24, a total 14,643 new enterprises were established in the province, placing seventh across the country. The province is housing 173 valid foreign-invested projects worth US$15 billion, ranking first in the north-central and eighth nationwide in FDI attraction. — VNA/VNS