Việt Nam confident South Korea's situation will soon stabilise: Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam, as a Comprehensive Strategic partner to the Republic of Korea, is closely following the developments in the northeast Asian country with keen interest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Asked about the political developments in the RoK, spokeswoman for the Vietnamese foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng at the regular press conference in Hà Nội remarked that Việt Nam is monitoring the situation, and believes that the RoK will soon stabilise the situation and continue to develop strongly in the coming time.

RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol in an unscheduled televised address late Tuesday made a surprise decision to impose a state of martial law, the first in more than four decades in the country, but he soon relented and lifted the order early Wednesday morning following strong opposition from the parliament and protesters.

President Yoon is now facing impeachment from the opposition parties and calls to step down.

Regarding the situation of Vietnamese people in Korea, the spokesperson said that according to information from the Vietnamese Embassy, the developments in RoK have not yet affected the situation of Vietnamese people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Vietnamese Embassy to urgently monitor related developments and contact associations to grasp the situation of Vietnamese people in Korea, she noted.

"The Vietnamese Embassy in Korea recommends that citizens comply with local regulations and stay in touch with Vietnamese representative agencies in Korea," Hằng told reporters.

To date, the Vietnamese community in Korea is still living, studying and working normally.

Hằng stressed that in the spirit of serving the people, considering the protection of people as one of the top priorities, the foreign ministry continuously monitors and is ready to provide protection if necessary.

There are over 200,000 Vietnamese people in the RoK, including students, workers, and brides.

The RoK is currently the third biggest trade partner of Việt Nam. Bilateral trade value is constantly increasing, from $2 billion in 2000 to $79.4 billion in 2023. The two countries are aiming for $100 billion by 2025 and $150 billion by 2030. — VNS