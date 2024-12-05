Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China exchange experiences in Party building, national development

December 05, 2024 - 17:06
The two sides agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges, enhance political trust, and step up experience sharing in Party building and national management and development.
Politburo member Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (left) had talks with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. — VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — A delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), led by Politburo member Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Chairman of the Central Theory Council and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), is paying a visit to China.

During the trip, from December 4-8, they will also attend the 19th theoretical workshop between the CPV and the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In Beijing, Thắng met with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), during which he conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, and other high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders.

Thắng congratulated China on its significant achievements over 75 years of national construction and development, especially after the 20th National Party Congress. He highlighted the neighbouring country’s theory advances encapsulated in Xi Jinping's Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

Việt Nam attaches importance and gives top priority to strengthening its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China and accelerating the building of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, the official affirmed, briefing the host on Việt Nam's achievements as well as breakthrough tasks it has outlined to develop rapidly and sustainably in the new era of the nation’s rise.

For his part, Wang conveyed Party General Secretary and President Xi’s greetings to Party General Secretary Lâm, President Cường, and other high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam, noting his belief that, under the leadership of the CPV, led by Lâm, Việt Nam will fruitfully implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and successfully organise the 14th congress.

He emphasised that Thắng's visit and the 19th theoretical workshop will contribute to concretising the common perceptions reached by the two Party chiefs, and that the Chinese State and Party always consider the relationship with Việt Nam a priority in China’s neighborhood diplomacy and stand ready to work together with their Vietnamese counterparts to promote the building of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Both sides acknowledged progress in the relations between the two Parties and countries, particularly following Lâm's recent visit to China. They agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges, enhance political trust, and step up experience sharing in Party-building and national management and development.

Efforts will also focus on improving the efficiency of key cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties and countries, as well as between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and the CPPCC, and organising the 2025 Việt Nam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

The two sides pledged to join hands to maintain peace and stability at sea, and better manage and handle disagreements in line with high-level common perceptions and international law.

On this occasion, Thắng had a working session with Xie Chuntao, member of the CPC Central Committee and Standing Vice President of the CPC’s Central Party School, during which they touched upon cooperation between the HCMA and the Chinese school. — VNS

