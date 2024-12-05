Vietnamese Deputy PM, foreign minister to visit China

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Việt Nam's Chairman of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation, Bùi Thanh Sơn, will visit China and co-chair the 16th Session of the steering committee in Beijing, China, from December 8 to 11.

The visit is made at the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo, Director of the General Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, and China's Chairman of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation, according to the foreign ministry's spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng at the press briefing held on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Deputy PM, FM Sơn's visit takes place amid positive and comprehensive developments in Việt Nam-China relations, particularly after the two countries agreed to elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership to build a Việt Nam-China Community of Shared Future that Carries Strategic Significance in December 2023, during Chinese Party General Secretary & President Xi Jinping's visit to Việt Nam.

In terms of political and diplomatic relations, Việt Nam and China have maintained regular high-level exchanges and interactions at various levels. Economically, in the first 10 months of 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached US$168.5 billion, an increase of 21.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, Hằng said.

China ranks as the second-largest foreign direct investor in Việt Nam, with registered capital nearing $1.85 billion. Tourism has also seen strong recovery, with over 3 million Chinese visitors, making China the second-largest source of international tourists to Việt Nam this year so far, according to the spokeswoman.

During his visit, Deputy PM, FM Sơn will co-chair the Plenary Session of the Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation Steering Committee alongside Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

They will discuss major measures to further strengthen Việt Nam-China relations, promote cooperation between ministries, sectors, and localities of the two countries in the near future, and prepare for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Việt Nam-China Year of Humanistic Exchanges in 2025.

Additionally, the Vietnamese official will participate in several other significant activities during his visit. — VNS