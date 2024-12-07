Deputy PM, FM Bùi Thanh Sơn receives Azerbaijani Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on December 6 received Azerbaijani Ambassador to Việt Nam Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade.

At the reception, Sơn asked the Ambassador to coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and sectors to soon organise meetings of the Việt Nam-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Committee and political consultations.

Sơn also urged them to propose and implement initiatives that help connect organisations, businesses, and localities of the two countries to explore opportunities for cooperation in economy, trade, investment, tourism, oil and gas, agriculture, Halal industry, and education and training.

He also requested both sides to study enhancing cooperation in air and international rail transport to create favourable channels for the transport of goods, especially agricultural products and services, between the two countries.

For his part, Oglu Mehdizade expressed his hope that during his term in Việt Nam, he will continue to receive support and close coordination from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries and sectors of Việt Nam to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the areas that Sơn has pointed out. — VNS