Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM, FM Bùi Thanh Sơn receives Azerbaijani Ambassador

December 07, 2024 - 18:08
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on December 6 received Azerbaijani Ambassador to Việt Nam Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (R) on December 6 receives Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on December 6 received Azerbaijani Ambassador to Việt Nam Shovgi Kamal Oglu Mehdizade.

At the reception, Sơn asked the Ambassador to coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and sectors to soon organise meetings of the Việt Nam-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Committee and political consultations.

Sơn also urged them to propose and implement initiatives that help connect organisations, businesses, and localities of the two countries to explore opportunities for cooperation in economy, trade, investment, tourism, oil and gas, agriculture, Halal industry, and education and training.

He also requested both sides to study enhancing cooperation in air and international rail transport to create favourable channels for the transport of goods, especially agricultural products and services, between the two countries.

For his part, Oglu Mehdizade expressed his hope that during his term in Việt Nam, he will continue to receive support and close coordination from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant ministries and sectors of Việt Nam to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the areas that Sơn has pointed out. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

PM urges extra efforts to fulfil all 15 targets set for 2024

Highlighting the importance of revitalising traditional growth drivers and strongly fostering new ones, PM Chính called for breakthroughs in digital transformation and green transition, along with efforts to attract investment in emerging industries and sectors such as semiconductor, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Việt Nam-Japan Experts’ Society

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with a delegation of the Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS), led by Prof. Dr. Shinji Kaneko, Executive Vice President of Hiroshima University, in Nagasaki prefecture on December 7 afternoon as part of his official visit to Japan.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Belgium deepen parliamentary cooperation

A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee led by its member and Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Education Nguyễn Đắc Vinh paid a working visit to Belgium from December 4-7, with the aim of consolidating and deepening the bilateral friendship.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Japan

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the NA met with staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan as part of their official visit to the Northeastern Asian country.
Politics & Law

Top leader receives int'l scientists to 4th VinFuture Prize awarding ceremony

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm commended the meaningful initiative of the VinFuture Prize and expressed his deep appreciation to leading international scientists and experts for continuing partnership with Vietnam, sharing expertise, providing advice, and fostering cooperation and investment between the country and global universities, research institutions, and tech giants.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom