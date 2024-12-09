NA Standing Committee’s 40th session to open on December 10

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will convene its 40th session in Hà Nội on December 10 - 11, the NA Office announced.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn will inaugurate the session with an opening address, sharing the helm with NA vice chairpersons to steer the agenda.

High on the agenda will be the reorganisation and establishment of district and commune-level administrative units in Ninh Bình province for the 2023 - 2025 period. The committee will also enrich the 2025 law- and ordinance-making programme with new bills and resolutions, adopt the committee’s 2025 work agenda, and scrutinise the ordinance on litigation costs.

A crucial review of certain positions' authority to impose administrative penalties and a draft decree on establishing, managing and using the investment support fund is also on the table.

The NA’s ombudsman work in November will also be mulled over.

Lawmakers will deliberate and decide on several financial and budgetary issues, including supplementing the 2024 regular expenditure estimates for the Việt Nam Mekong River Commission, adding the 2024 state budget estimate for the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, and allocating additional recurrent expenditure estimates for ministries, centrally-run agencies, and central budgets for national target programmes for 2024, among others.

They will also evaluate the outcomes of the committee's diplomatic and international cooperation programme for 2024, approve the diplomatic agenda for 2025, and direct similar agenda of the NA Ethnic Council, NA committees, NA General Secretary, parliamentary friendship groups, along with agencies under the NA Standing Committee, the State Audit Office and the NA Office.

The committee will decide on the allocation and adjustment of the 2021 - 2025 medium-term public investment plan funded by the central budget for ministries, centrally-run agencies and localities; as well as the budget for social insurance and unemployment insurance management for the 2025 - 2027 period.

The session will culminate in a comprehensive summary of the 15th NA’s 8th session and provide initial feedback on preparations for the next session. — VNS