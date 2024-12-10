Party General Secretary Tô Lâm praises Central Economic Commission’s work

HÀ NỘI — During the Đổi mới (Renewal) process over the past 40 years, the Central Economic Commission has made many important contributions in perfecting the market economic institution, planning important guidelines, establishing policies and measures on socio-economic management.

The praise came from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, while working with the commission on Monday in Hà Nội, who said that the commission’s work had contributed to Việt Nam’s impressive and proud economic achievements.

Confirming that the commission’s activities always receive special attention from the Party and State leaders, the Party General Secretary suggested many contents for the Central Economic Commission to focus on in-depth and comprehensive research.

He emphasised that to have an effective, efficient and productive apparatus that meets the development requirements in the new stage, it was necessary to carry out a revolution in organisational terms.

The Party leader stated that the commission needed to revolutionise thinking and work methods to create breakthroughs in operational efficiency.

This is associated with the goal of innovating and rearranging the apparatus organisation of the political system in the direction of streamlining.

The commission must form a leading strategic research and advisory agency of the Party on socio-economics, with international prestige, on the basis of constantly inheriting existing achievements and developing to new heights.

It must always be steadfast and promote on the basis of deeply imbuing the core principles of Marxism-Leninism, late President Hồ Chí Minh’s thoughts and the Party’s consistent viewpoint.

Party General Secretary Lâm suggested the commission to enhance strategic planning, research, analysis and forecasting capabilities, especially in the major global trends such as the technological revolution, technical progress, security challenges, non-traditional security and the regional and the international geo-economic and political situation, thereby proposing policies and solutions to serve the Party's leadership and direction on socio-economic issues.

He noted that the commission should have closer and more effective coordination with executive and legislative agencies, Party building committees and localities in reviewing and summarising the Party's guidelines and policies on socio-economic issues.

First of all, they should summarise the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution, building documents for the 14th National Party Congress, and achievements after 40 years of the national renovation.

The commission needed to cooperate with international research and theoretical agencies; work with international organisations, universities and leading policy research institutes in the world.

It should learn from positive developmental experiences of other countries and at the same time share and spread Việt Nam's successful development experiences with international friends.

To achieve the mission requirements, the Party General Secretary pointed out that the core is to form a team of high-level, specialised researchers, to connect and use the brainpower of real intellectuals, experts and scientists with capacity and enthusiasm.

Another important work is to build and train a team of high-quality public employees with independent research capacity, courage, experience and qualifications.

He asked the commission to proactively participate in contributing both theory and practice, discovering new factors, good models, summarising good experiences and making practical contributions to the preparation for the 14th National Party Congress.

With the commission’s determination, solidarity and responsibility, Party General Secretary Lâm believes that the commission will continue to develop and improve its work quality and successfully complete the assigned tasks.

Report

According to the commission’s report, it has completed 23 socio-economic projects submitted to the Central Executive Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat.

The Central Executive Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat have issued 19 resolutions, directives and conclusions, which are important documents to conduct the Party's major viewpoints and orientations on socio-economic development as set in the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution.

The committee actively researched and finished 19 annual reports on macroeconomic situation and thematic reports related to prominent domestic and foreign issues that have an impact on socio-economic development, sending them to the Politburo and the Secretariat for reference.

The commission has also supervised the implementation of six resolutions, conclusions and directives of the Party on land, agriculture, farmers, rural areas, collective economy, policy credit, labour and social security.

It completed thematic supervision on four resolutions and conclusions on socio-economic development in some localities.

Currently, the commission is monitoring the work of eight resolutions and conclusions of the 13th Central Executive Committee and Politburo.

It also provided comments on 176 reports, projects and documents related to the fields of socio-economics, national defense, security, foreign affairs and Party building work, which were drafted by concerned agencies and submitted to the Politburo and the Secretariat. — VNS