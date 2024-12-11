Việt Nam, Venezuela celebrate 35 years of diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant Venezuelan agencies, organised a ceremony on Monday in Caracas to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two nations (December 18, 1989 –2024).

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ highlighted the significance of the event, saying that the celebration marks a milestone in the diplomatic relations. He stressed that Việt Nam and Latin American countries in general and the Southeast Asian nation and Venezuela in particular, have a good traditional friendship and solidarity, originating from similarities in the history of strugle for national liberation, and the love of peace, freedom and justice.

During Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation and reunification, alongside peace-loving progressive forces worldwide, the peoples of Latin American countries, including Venezuelan people and progressive forces, were at the forefront of anti-war movements and staunch supporters of Việt Nam's just cause, the diplomat said, adding that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always deeply value this noble and pure international solidarity for Việt Nam's revolutionary cause.

My reviewed key achievements in bilateral cooperation in recent times, noting that those have actively contributed to the development of each country, as well as improving the international position of both nations.

He underlined the need for the two sides to effectively implement and further deepen the Viêt Nam -Venezuela comprehensive partnership across all sectors, with priorities given to key areas such as oil and gas, agriculture, telecommunications, and tourism.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto affirmed that the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two countries have been strengthened across three pillars of Party diplomacy, state diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy.

Additionally, parliamentary diplomacy and local-level relations between the two nations have also been solidified, especially the friendship and cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), providing a favourable political foundation for bilateral relations, he stressed.

The two countries have exchanged numerous high-level visits, Gil said, noting that the meeting between Maduro and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia BRICS in October this year demonstrated the level of political trust and the close relationship between the two parties and governments.

He expressed his belief that building on the achievements of their traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership, along with the two governments’ determination, Venezuela and Việt Nam will enter a new era of cooperation, contributing positively to the development of both nations and promoting peace, happiness, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world.

In the framework of activities in celebration of the diplomatic ties, a wide range of activities have been arranged, including a Vietnam Day in Venezuela, photo exhibitions spotlighting the beauty of Vietnamese people and land, and the 35-year relations between the two nations; a film screening event, and seminars. – VNS