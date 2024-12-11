NA Standing Committee adds more draft laws to the Law and Ordinance Development Programme

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday morning decided to add several draft laws and resolutions to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme next year.

Presenting the Government's report, Deputy Minister of Justice Trần Tiến Dũng said that the Government is proposing adding the following documents: the NA’s Resolution on exemption of agricultural land use tax, the amended Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, the Law on Protection of Personal Data, the amended Law on Press and the amended Law on Lawyers.

The Government will submit proposals to the NA for comments at the ninth session on May next year and approve them at the following session on October.

In addition, the Supreme People's Court proposed to add the amended Law on Bankruptcy to the programme.

Regarding the Law on Bankruptcy, Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Phạm Quốc Hưng said that while implementing the Law on Bankruptcy in 2014, although many results had been achieved, the law also had some shortcomings, such as lacking mechanism to encourage early procedure application for enterprises and cooperatives rehabilitation.

In particular, regulations on the court’s jurisdiction are scattered and unreasonable.

There are no simplified procedures to resolve straightforward cases, no regulations to combine and use electronic litigation methods and regulations on the role of administrator also have shortcomings.

Regarding international experience, according to Deputy Chief Justice Hưng, countries which are handling bankruptcy laws well have five typical aspects: Creating a mechanism to encourage business recovery, promoting the role and responsibility of administrator, centralising and specialising in bankruptcy resolution, applying simplified procedures in some cases, encouraging negotiation and mediation in bankruptcy resolution.

Chairman of the Law Committee Hoàng Thanh Tùng said that it was a necessity to add draft laws and draft resolutions to the Law and Ordinance Development Programme 2025.

He emphasised that at the ninth session, the NA’s volume of legislative work would be very large.

Therefore, to both meet the requirements of management and be consistent with the time and workload schedule, ensure the quality of laws passed by the NA, he recommended that the NA Standing Committee consider and decide on the order of priority and submission time for draft laws and draft resolutions.

Regarding the draft amended Law on Lawyers, most of members in the Law Committee proposed not to add it to the Law and Ordinance Development Programme 2025, but to include it in the programme for 2026.

At the session, the NA Standing Committee agreed to add four draft laws, including the draft amended Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, the Law on Personal Data Protection, the amended Law on Press and the amended Law on Bankruptcy to the Law and Ordinance Development Programme 2025, to be submitted to the NA at its ninth session.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised that the country was entering a new era, an era of national development with many new issues arising, so the work of law-making must be timely, urgent and meet practical requirements.

He confirmed the need to innovate thinking and law-making processes, conduct full and comprehensive impact assessments, analyse and clarify proposed policies to ensure feasibility and effectiveness.

The Ministry of Justice needs to advise the Government, thoroughly guide other ministries in law-making, ensuring thoroughness and quality right from the stage of submitting draft laws and draft resolutions. — VNS