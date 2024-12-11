Former director of Department for Roads of Việt Nam given reprimand

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission decided to give a reprimand to Nguyễn Văn Huyện, former secretary of the Party Committee and former director of the Department for Roads of Việt Nam, during its 52nd meeting held in Hà Nội from December 9-11.

The commission also made reports to propose the competent authorities consider and discipline several Party members involved in violations and shortcomings related to the Đại Ninh urban area project and personnel work in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng.

After reviewing the results of the inspection of the performance of tasks related to Party inspection, supervision, and disciplinary actions, as well as financial checks on the Standing Boards and Inspection Boards of the provincial and municipal Party committees, and the declaration of assets and income by officials under the management of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat in Đà Nẵng City, and Đồng Nai and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission noted that alongside the achievements, there were some violations and shortcomings in the leadership, direction, and organisation of Party inspection and supervision and discipline; the management and use of Party finances and assets, and the declaration of assets and income.

After reviewing the results of monitoring the activities of Party organisations and members, the commission found that the Standing Board of the Lạng Sơn Province Party Committee and its standing members had some violations, shortcomings, and limitations in leading and directing the building and implementation of working regulations and the operations of border gate economic zones and border crossings; as well as in directing the provincial Department of Public Security in carrying out their functions and tasks and in declaring assets and income.

Similarly, the Standing Board of the Vĩnh Long Province Party Committee and its standing members also showed some violations, shortcomings, and limitations in leadership and direction regarding the development and implementation of working regulations; personnel management; management and use of land in non-state budget investment projects; and the declaration of assets and income.

The Standing Boards of the Party Committees of the Military Region 4 and the Việt Nam People’s Navy, and their secretaries and deputy secretaries have also committed some violations, shortcomings, and limitations in their leadership and direction regarding the development and implementation of working regulations; personnel management; the management and use of land, finances, and assets; the implementation of investment projects; the fulfillment of assigned tasks; and the declaration of assets and income. — VNS