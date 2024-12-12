President tells public security ministry to keep Party organisations strong

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security must focus on strengthening the Party organisations within the ministry, ensuring they are clean, strong and effective.

The focus must be coupled with continuing the development of a streamlined, efficient, powerful and effective organisational structure of the ministry.

The ministry had to successfully implemente Resolution 12 of the Politburo on further building a people’s police force that was truly clean, strong, regular, elite and modern, ready to meet the demands of the new era.

The directives were made by President Lương Cường during his visit to the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday in Hà Nội, where he reviewed the results of the national security protection strategy, as well as the achievements of the people’s police force since the beginning of the 13th National Party Congress term.

Cường also emphasised the need for the ministry to keep a firm grasp on the situation and ensure that the targets and tasks set out in the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 7th Congress of the ministry’s Party Committee were implemented synchronously and successfully.

He underscored the importance of maintaining political stability to support the country’s development, in line with the guidance of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng: “What is good must be made even better, what is excellent must be made even more excellent.”

Furthermore, he urged the ministry to focus on securing the absolute safety of key national events, particularly the Party congresses at all levels including the 14th National Congress, which the public was eagerly anticipating.

He stressed the importance of successfully organising the Party congresses at all levels within the people’s police force, ensuring high standards across three key areas, consisting of the quality of documents, the quality of personnel in Party committees at all levels and the quality of police officers serving in the committees.

He called for the proactive development of a project to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the people’s police force, ensuring all activities align with set goals and requirements.

He told the ministry to boost international relations and cooperation to ensure the people’s police force continues to be an important pillar in the foreign relations of both the Party and the State.

He also praised the ministry for its proactive approach, comprehensive understanding of the situation and strong sense of responsibility.

He acknowledged the ministry's success in completing its tasks, many of which were executed excellently, contributing significantly to national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the protection of the Party, State, people as well as safeguarding national interests and security.

“The achievements have been highly valued by the Party, State and the people,” he said.

Achievements

In presenting a summary report on the national security protection strategy and the development of the people’s police force since the 13th Party Congress, Lieutenant General Lê Quốc Hùng, Deputy Minister of Public Security, highlighted the ministry’s exemplary leadership in implementing the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress.

That led to substantial progress in areas such as national security protection, maintaining social order and the development of the police force.

“National security protection has been carried out with determination and foresight, addressing long-standing security challenges and effectively tackling key threats to national security,” Hùng said.

The ministry has also implemented a range of solutions to reduce crime rates, surpassing several targets set by the National Assembly.

A strong focus has been placed on investigating and handling serious corruption and economic crimes, including long-standing cases, while recovering significant assets for the State and fostering improvements in social order and safety.

Furthermore, the ministry has led the way in digital transformation, administrative reform and the development of e-Government, contributing to the creation of a digital economy and society, and improving State management of public order.

The ministry has committed to continuing its exemplary efforts in implementing Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Central Party Committee, focusing on building a people’s police force that was truly strong, regular, elite and modern, while refining its organisational structure to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

In response, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang said that the entire force would continue to uphold its noble qualities and proud traditions, remaining absolutely loyal and dedicated to serving the Party, the country and the people.

The force was committed to achieving the goals and tasks assigned by the Party, State and the people. VNS