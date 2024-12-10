Growing Party organisations and members in non-State enterprises in Bắc Giang

BẮC GIANG – The province of Bắc Giang will implement various measures to develop Party organisations and Party members in non-state enterprises, according to Nguyễn Hoàng Trung, secretary of the Party Committee of the Bắc Giang Business Sector.

The Party committee is diversifying its communications among workers and business owners, aiming to strengthen trust and encourage motivation to join the Party.

Party committees at all levels will review and assess the number and situation of Party organisations and their activities, while proposing specific measures to consolidate, enhance the quality of and guide Party activities in line with the nature of Party organisations in enterprises.

At the same time, financial support will be provided and favourable conditions created for Party committee activities in the province’s industrial parks.

The Party Committee of the Bắc Giang Business Sector focuses on improving the quality of grassroots Party organisations by demonstrating their effectiveness, thereby consolidating the trust of business owners in Party organisations, unions and Party members in non-state enterprises.

Every year, plans are developed to expand Party organisations and recruit Party members in non-state enterprises, tailored to local circumstances. Efforts are concentrated on large enterprises with a significant number of workers and with substantial influence on the province's socio-economic development.

Party committees at all levels in Bắc Giang Province assign experienced cadres and Party members to mobilise the leadership of non-state enterprises that either lack Party members or have Party members, but insufficient conditions to establish Party organisations.

The goal is to establish and maintain Party organisations and socio-political unions, particularly trade unions and youth unions.

Regular coordination can reform and improve the quality of union activities in enterprises, aligning them with their political responsibilities and increasing the proportion of workers engaged in union activities in non-state enterprises.

In the future, Bắc Giang Province will focus on improving the quality of newly admitted Party members, with particular attention to recruiting private business owners and workers in non-state enterprises in the province's industrial zones and foreign-invested enterprises.

Training courses on Party membership and induction for new Party members will be organised to avoid disrupting the schedules of workers.

The Party committees in Bắc Giang Province have recently prioritised efforts to strengthen and expand Party organisations and recruit Party members in non-state enterprises.

These efforts include dialogues and meetings with business leaders and workers, addressing the role of Party organisations in enterprises and the importance of developing Party organisations and Party membership in non-state enterprises.

Party committees have promptly resolved concerns raised by cadres, Party members and workers, and have urged business owners to actively support and build strong Party and socio-political organisations to promote sustainable enterprise development.

Notably, in May 2024, the Party Committee of Bắc Giang's Business Sector organised a meeting with leaders of twenty banks in the province, along with the vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee and the director of the State Bank of Việt Nam’s Bắc Giang branch, to resolve difficulties for enterprises and promote the development of Party organisations and membership.

Surveys were conducted to better understand Party members and workers in commercial banks without Party organisations, aiming to help establish such groups.

From October 2023 until now, the province has admitted 308 new Party members in non-state enterprises, including 21 from foreign-invested enterprises and 11 private business owners.

Additionally, 12 Party organisations have been established in non-state enterprises, including the Party Cell at Luxshare-ICT Việt Nam Co., Ltd., a 100 per cent foreign-invested enterprise in Quang Châu Industrial Zone. This brings the total number of Party organisations in non-state enterprises in Bắc Giang to 232, including 66 grassroots Party cells and committees.

Between 2010 and 2022, Bắc Giang Province admitted 1,954 new Party members in non-state enterprises, including 28 private business owners, and established 84 new Party organisations in these enterprises.

Party committees and organisations in non-state enterprises in Bắc Giang Province have enhanced their role as political nuclei at the grassroots level, leading cadres, Party members and workers to adhere to the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, contributing to sustainable and socio-economic development.

Nguyễn Văn Trọng, secretary of the Party Cell and deputy general director of BGG Lạng Giang Joint Stock Company, headquartered in Lạng Giang District's Kép Township, stated: "The Party Cell actively recruits new Party members through outstanding performances in production and labour competitions.”

“Each month, the company recognises exemplary employees. At the end of the year, the company provides rewards for outstanding individuals and facilitates their attendance at Party induction courses organised by the Party Committee of Bắc Giang’s Business Sector,” Trọng said.

Wages and other policies for cadres and workers attending these courses remain unaffected. The company also provides transportation.

As a result, the recruitment of new Party members at BGG Lạng Giang Joint Stock Company has gone up.

When the Party Cell was first established in 2019, it had 15 Party members. Today, there are 53 members in four branches.

After recently admitting seven new members, ten more potential candidates are being considered for membership.

Đào Văn Mạnh, deputy secretary of the Party Cell at Đào Dương Trading Co., Ltd., in Tân Yên District, noted: "We organise various initiatives to encourage innovation and improve business efficiency, identifying promising individuals for Party membership."

Phùng Văn Chiến, a worker at SungwooVina Co., Ltd., in Việt Yên Town's Đình Trám Industrial Park, shared his experiences as a young Party member.

"Since joining the Party two years ago, I have been proactive at work, introducing innovative methods to streamline production processes and reduce costs," Chiến said.

Nguyễn Viết Cường, secretary of the Party Cell at SungwooVina, said: "The Party Cell, with 15 members (including five workers), has recently focused on recruiting new members.”

“With the majority being young workers, the Party Cell actively advises company leaders and trade unions to organise effective labour initiatives to identify and develop new Party members,” he said. VNS