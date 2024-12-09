Politics & Law
Home Society

Sailing for a better future

December 09, 2024 - 16:58
From November 4 to December 11, the 48th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP) is an annual international youth exchange programme between Japan and ASEAN member countries…. taking place at sea! The programme aims to broaden their perspectives and practical skills and promotes friendship and cooperation among youths. Let’s see their journey!

