HCM CITY — Non-communicable diseases, including cancers such as lung, liver, and breast cancer, account for 77 per cent of total deaths in Việt Nam. This makes the need for effective and affordable cancer treatments even more pressing, according to healthcare professionals at the Sandoz Specialty Summit 2024.

Organised by Sandoz Vietnam simultaneously in HCM City and Hà Nội on December 7, the summit brought together 500 healthcare professionals.

The summit highlighted Rituximab biosimilar for treating non-Hodgkin lymphoma, showcasing real-world data and insights from major international conferences like ASH 2024 and EHA 2024. In addition, Rituximab biosimilar has been shown to be effective via lots of clinical studies and cost-effective, providing many RA-ILD patients with access to biological therapies.

Gefitinib Sandoz, a promising therapy for non-small cell lung cancer, was also featured, reflecting the need for accessible treatments that can improve outcomes in Việt Nam’s second most prevalent and challenging cancer to treat. The event also spotlighted acid zoledronic for osteoporosis management, emphasising patient compliance to reduce fractures and enhance the quality of life for ageing populations.

In addition to oncology, the summit focused on osteoporosis. With Việt Nam emerging as one of the most rapidly ageing countries in the world, osteoporosis is becoming an increasingly important issue. Many patients, particularly the elderly, are at risk of fractures that significantly impact their quality of life. Discussions at the event emphasised how improving patient compliance with accessible treatments such as acid zoledronic can help reduce fractures and re-fractures while offering cost-effective solutions to manage osteoporosis.

Charaf Eddine Kadri, general director of Sandoz Vietnam, said: “With the growing cancer burden in Việt Nam, we are committed to supporting healthcare professionals with innovative oncology therapies like Rituximab biosimilar to improve patient outcomes. Similarly, treatments like acid zoledronic represent a significant step forward in managing osteoporosis. By addressing not just treatment effectiveness but also patient compliance, we can make a profound impact on public health. Events like this summit are a vital platform to share insights and drive innovation together with healthcare professionals.” — VNS