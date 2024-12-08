2,000 people in Hà Nội run for zero violence against women and girls

HÀ NỘI — Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street and Thiền Quang Lake buzzed with energy and unity on Sunday as over 2,000 runners of all ages, genders and abilities participated in the third annual 'Run for Zero Violence Against Women and Girls in Việt Nam'.

The event is part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with the theme 'Towards 30 years of the Beijing Declaration and platform for action: Unite to end violence against women'.

It is also in response of Việt Nam’s National Action Month on Gender Equality and Gender-based Violence Prevention and Response themed 'Ensuring social security, empowering and creating opportunities for women and girls to achieve gender equality and eliminate gender-based violence' symbolised a powerful collective commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

Building on the success of the previous two years, this year’s run was organised by the Centre for Studies and Applied Sciences in Gender – Family – Women and Adolescent (CSAGA), with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Việt Nam and the Australian Government.

The race champions a vision for a joyful, violence-free life for women and girls, who are often disproportionately affected by gender-based violence - by using a widely loved and accessible sports activity.

Director of the CSAGA, Nguyễn Vân Anh, said: “Joining this event today, we stand for a peaceful, prosperous Việt Nam, saying no to gender-based violence.

“We may be in the minority, or we may be in the majority, but when we come together for something meaningful, I have strong faith in the potential for positive change. Let us celebrate the beauty of diversity, respect the happiness of individuals, couples and families, for a Việt Nam free of gender-based violence,” she said.

UNFPA Representative in Việt Nam Matt Jackson said, "Today’s incredible turnout is a testament to the strength of this community and the growing recognition that violence against women and girls can never be tolerated.

“Together, we are creating a future where everyone can live free from fear of violence. Our efforts today have moved us one step closer to that goal and we will not stop until it is achieved," said Matt.

Development Counsellor of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Cherie Russell said in her speech welcoming runners: “The energy and determination displayed by everyone today is inspiring and it reaffirms our shared commitment to ensuring that no woman or child has to live in fear of violence."

Over 2,000 participants joined the event, including vulnerable communities and people with disabilities, symbolising the inclusivity of the movement to end violence against women and girls.

Participants had the option of running in the 2.5km 'Love' course or the 5km 'Companion' course, each representing solidarity and respect for women and girls.

Beyond the race itself, the event was also the Festival of Love and Happiness, providing a wonderful opportunity for participants to come together.

Educational and awareness-raising activities were held throughout the day, ensuring participants left with a deeper understanding of gender-based violence, the need for collective action and the availability of support services.

The event also amplified the voices of survivors and advocates, fostering a powerful dialogue on prevention and response to gender-based violence.

Following the triumphs of the 2022 and 2023, this year’s race further cemented its role as a flagship initiative for promoting gender equality and raising awareness about violence against women and girls in Việt Nam.

As the runners crossed the finish line, they carried more than medals – the collective hopes of a nation committed to achieving equality, respect and a future free from violence against women and girls. — VNS



