Việt Nam discovers network of illegal crossings between Việt Nam, Cambodia for gambling

HCM CITY — Vietnamese police have dismantled a large-scale network involved in organising illegal immigration between Việt Nam and Cambodia for gambling activities.

The southern province An Giang's police confirmed that on Friday they apprehended two Vietnamese nationals, Lê Phước Lương, 34 and Nguyễn Việt Phương, 39, both of An Giang, who were facilitating the illegal entry of several individuals from Cambodia into Việt Nam.

Following the arrests of his associates, another man, Võ Văn Sơn, 52, voluntarily surrendered to authorities and disclosed his involvement in the operation.

The members of this network enabled the movement of a significant number of gamblers across the border over an extended period, which has raised considerable public concern, according to the provincial police.

They have detained the individuals as part of an ongoing investigation into their activities related to the organisation of illegal immigration.

Authorities have encouraged any individuals connected to the operation to come forward to benefit from leniency under the law.

Illegal crossings between Việt Nam and Cambodia remain a concern over many years.

In March, Việt Nam received more than 100 citizens who had been arrested and deported by Cambodian authorities on gambling-related charges.

Also in March, Cambodian authorities conducted a raid at the Paradis Island casino, resulting in the arrest and deportation of 172 foreigners, including over 100 Vietnamese nationals, according to the Khmer Times. — VNS