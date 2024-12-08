Việt Nam invests in infrastructure for stable Internet development

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is aiming to improve and develop its Internet infrastructure to align with the advancement of new technologies, while ensuring safety and sustainability, in order to meet the growing demand for Internet usage.

Nguyễn Hồng Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC), said that the Internet is strongly influenced by the rapid development and application of new technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI). Recently, several challenges have emerged from the rise of AI, including the misuse of internet resources for fraudulent and harmful activities that negatively affect Internet users.

Technology creates significant value, but at the same time, comes with a range of problems. Thắng stressed that the most effective way to address these problems is to use technology to solve the challenges it creates, as only new technologies can tackle large-scale issues and offer fast processing solutions.

Internet service providers must ensure the delivery of open, safe, and stable Internet networks through effective allocation of Internet resources, he said, adding that only when the Internet environment is secured can digital trust be built and reinforced among Internet users.

To minimise negative behaviours in cyberspace, on November 9, 2024, the Government issued Decree 147/ND-CP/2024 on management, provision and use of Internet services and information on the network. The decree, which will become effective on December 25, 2025, comprises new regulations on authentication, filtering, and user protection to overcome existing shortcomings, and ensuring industry compliance.

General Secretary of the Việt Nam Internet Association (VIA) Vũ Thế Bình said stakeholders in the Internet ecosystem will better understand their rights and obligations, creating a safer environment in cyberspace. Meanwhile, service providers will have to fulfill legal and technical, responsibilities, and need to invest more to ensure cybersecurity requirements.

According to statistics from Wearesocial and DataReportal, as of January 2024, Việt Nam had 78.44 million Internet users, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the population.

It is estimated that Vietnamese users currently spend an average of nearly seven hours per day participating in Internet-related activities and the percentage of users in Việt Nam using the Internet daily is up to 94 per cent.

Statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications showed that as of October, the rate of mobile phone subscribers using smartphones in Việt Nam had reached 88.7 per cent. The number of households with broadband fiber optic Internet had accounted for 82.3 per cent. Currently, 4G network coverage in the country is 99.8 per cent. From October 15, the 5G network was officially commercialised by the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phạm Germany Long affirmed that by 2025, Việt Nam's Internet will be covered wider, faster and safer, as the country has built a digital infrastructure that is advanced, and leads the Southeast Asian region. He added that by 2030, the 5G mobile network will cover the whole country and all people will have access to broadband Internet services at low costs. — VNS