Power sector must not let electricity shortage happen as the country aspires for double-digit growth

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday attended a conference reviewing the investment and construction progress of the Circuit-3 500kV power transmission line which was completed in record time

The conference was held in-person at the headquarters of the State utility group Electricity Việt Nam (EVN) in Hà Nội and virtually connected to nine provinces and cities through which the transmission line passes (Hưng Yên, Hải Dương, Thái Bình, Nam Định, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Bình), as well as all 63 local electricity companies across the country.

The 500kV transmission line spans a total length of 519km from Quảng Trạch District (the central province of Quảng Bình) to Phố Nối District (in the northern province of Hưng Yên), comprising 1,177 towers, with a total investment of over VNĐ22.3 trillion (approx. US$878 million). It was implemented under the leadership of the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT).

This critical and urgent project plays a vital role in ensuring stable power system operations and enhancing electricity supply for northern Việt Nam in 2024 and beyond, contributing significantly to national energy security. Under decisive direction from the Government and support from relevant authorities and local residents, EVN and EVNNPT completed the project within just over six months – a feat that typically takes three to four years, according to EVN.

Completing such a massive project within a historically short time frame has provided valuable lessons for the power sector and future national projects, particularly in areas such as investment procedures, land and forest use conversion, site clearance, procurement and resource mobilisation.

A leap forward

Speaking at the conference, PM Chính highlighted the remarkable growth of Việt Nam's power sector and its ability to meet the country’s developmental demands without disruptions.

He commended the efforts and contributions of all stakeholders, including local authorities, citizens and supporting organisations.

The Government leader underscored the project’s success as evidence of the power sector’s critical role in ensuring national energy security.

"Nothing is impossible with determination, bold thinking, and effective execution,” he said, noting that the project’s success boosts the sector’s reputation and confidence.

Drawing on lessons from this project, he stressed the importance of collective efforts, innovative thinking, resolving institution bottlenecks, accurate prioritisation and clear delegation in completing major national projects along with frequent inspections and assessment to accelerate the progress.

In the coming years, PM Chính said that to meet Việt Nam's target of double-digit economic growth in the decades ahead, electricity growth will need to outpace GDP growth, as each percentage point of GDP growth requires approximately 1.5 percentage points of electricity growth. Therefore, the power sector must achieve breakthroughs, undertake monumental projects, and implement transformative initiatives to ensure no electricity shortages.

He encouraged the sector to harness all available resources, leverage advanced technologies like AI and IoT or cloud technologies and big data, and uphold integrity to prevent corruption and inefficiency.

Expressing confidence in the sector’s future, PM Chính urged the sector to build on 2024’s achievements and deliver even greater success in 2025, ensuring stable and reliable electricity for economic and social development for the era of nation's rise. — VNS