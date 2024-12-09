Hà Nội to host sixth global forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals

HÀ NỘI — The sixth forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals across the globe will be held in Hà Nội from February 8-9, 2025, heard a recent press briefing in the capital city.

The forum will be a key event marking the ninth National Congress of the Việt Nam Youth Federation (2024-29) and implementing the resolution of the 12th National Congress of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU), focusing on promoting the role of youth and young intellectuals in national construction and development.

With its theme highlighting the role of young intellectuals in ushering the nation into the new era, the forum will feature four main topics -- optimising artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies to improve labour productivity, innovative startups linked to green economic growth, sustainable adaptation to global challenges, and smart infrastructure and urban development.

Besides, a seminar on applying AI in health care will also be held during the two-day event, during which delegates will discuss solutions for preventing non-communicable diseases and advancing digital healthcare transformation in Việt Nam.

Experts will also address risks like smoking, alcohol, sugary drinks, and lack of exercise, as well as the potential of AI in early disease detection and control.

According to experts, digital transformation and AI in health care have not only improved diagnosis, treatment, and healthcare management but also enhanced patient experiences.

Notably, over one million people have benefited from AI-driven health screenings in 2024 programmes like "Young doctors follow Uncle Hồ's teachings" and Careme. — VNS