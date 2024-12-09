PM calls for development of traditional medicine products to serve tourists

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for a focus on developing and diversifying services and products in traditional medicine, as well as improving the quality of traditional medicine in healthcare-related services, to meet tourism demands.

The PM recently issued Decision No 1289/QĐ-TTg outlining the development of Việt Nam's traditional medicine sector and the Việt Nam Oriental Medicine Association.

One critical aspect of this decision is focusing on the development and diversification of traditional medicine services and products, enhancing the quality of traditional medicine services linked to healthcare and tourism.

To implement the plan, the decision mandates the development and improvement of databases on medicinal materials and traditional medicines integrated with national and specialised databases.

It also involves creating an information database on traditional medicine services and products to serve tourists, aiming to support management, administration and data lookup while linking with the national tourism database.

Research and proposals will be drawn up for policies promoting the trade and export of traditional medicine products, including high-quality personnel, treatment methods, services and traditional medicine products to the international market.

The Prime Minister also emphasised proactive international integration and enhancing the efficiency of international cooperation.

Efforts should focus on building and promoting the image and brand of Việt Nam's traditional medicine in the international market.

Various forms of cooperation should be expanded and diversified. Active collaboration between agencies and sectors should also be ensured when implementing integration and cooperation in the field of traditional medicine.

Partnerships with international organisations, regional groups and nations, particularly those with advanced traditional medicine sectors, should be strengthened to attract investment.

Notably, the Prime Minister has stressed the need for raising awareness of the development of Việt Nam's traditional medicine sector and the Việt Nam Oriental Medicine Association in the next few years.

Developing the traditional medicine sector will help preserve the national identity and traditions, as well as promote the cultural identity of Việt Nam. — VNS