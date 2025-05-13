Việt Nam detains, hands over wanted US, Chinese nationals fleeing their countries

HÀ NỘI — The Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said it has recently arrested several foreign nationals wanted by Chinese and United States law enforcement who had fled to Việt Nam to evade capture.

According to information provided by US authorities, Brown Van Donovan, born in 1994, was under a special arrest warrant by the US judicial system, with a Red Notice issued by Interpol (on March 7, 2025) at the US’s request for the offences of conspiracy to bringing in aliens in a manner that endangers their life.

Additionally, US police records indicated that Donovan had previous convictions for resisting law enforcement, intentional injury, sexual assault, and child sexual abuse.

At the request of US authorities and under the direction of the Ministry of Public Security’s leadership, the Criminal Police Department worked with the police of the central city Đà Nẵng to develop a plan to apprehend Donovan. Recognising the suspect as particularly dangerous, the department’s leadership tasked Unit 1 with assembling an experienced team of investigators, who coordinated with immigration authorities and Đà Nẵng’s criminal police to ensure a swift, safe arrest that safeguarded officers, civilians, and the suspect.

After determining Donovan’s whereabouts, the task force and Đà Nẵng police mobilised nearly 30 officers to raid a fitness centre in Thanh Khê District, Đà Nẵng, where Donovan was apprehended. After completing the necessary legal procedures, the Criminal Police Department, in coordination with Interpol Việt Nam and relevant agencies, handed Donovan over to US law enforcement at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in accordance with regulations in early April.

The arrest, transfer, and handover of Van Donovan Brown to the US were carried out safely and in accordance with legal and diplomatic requirements. The US police highly appreciated and sincerely thanked the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam, as well as the Office of the Criminal Investigation Agency and the police forces of relevant units and localities, for their effective cooperation in promptly apprehending and facilitating the return of Brown Van Donovan to the US for prosecution.

The Criminal Police Department, in coordination with Interpol Việt Nam, the Immigration Department, and Quảng Ninh Provincial Police, carried out surveillance and identified a group of Chinese nationals in Quảng Ninh Province exhibiting signs of criminal activity.

The suspects were confirmed by Chinese law enforcement to be wanted by China’s Ministry of Public Security for operating illegal gambling operations and counterfeiting product labels, and having fled the country.

The Criminal Police Department then apprehended five individuals: Li Biao (born 1995), Li Cong (born 1972), Chen Cheng (born 1976), Xu Jianhua (born 1991), and Gao Dezhong (born 1977). After completing the necessary legal procedures, the department then coordinated with relevant agencies to hand over these wanted suspects to Chinese authorities at the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate in Lạng Sơn Province. — VNS