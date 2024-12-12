80th anniversary of Việt Nam People's Army marked in US

HÀ NỘI– The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Office in the US held a ceremony in Washington DC on December 9 (local time) to commemorate the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

The event gathered more than 200 guests from the Department of Defence, the Department of State and the armed forces of the US, along with ambassadors of ASEAN countries and defence attachés of other countries in the US.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng recalled the pride-worthy history of the VPA.

He also affirmed the efforts that the defence ministries of Vietnam and the US have been making to enhance dialogue and jointly address war consequences, which have significantly contributed to the recent promotion of the two countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Vietnamese Defence Attaché in the US Col. Đỗ Văn Đăng emphasised that during the Đối mới (renewal) period, the VPA has been upholding its heroic tradition, constantly improving the overall quality, strength, capabilities and combat readiness, and properly fulfilling its role as an army responsible for combat, work, and production, thereby further beautifying the image of "Uncle Ho's Soldiers".

Brig. Gen. Ricky Mills, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the US Air Force for International Affairs, affirmed that cooperation in war aftermath settlement continues to play an important role in bilateral defence ties as well as the enhancement of trust and cooperation between the two countries.

He informed that the US Department of Defence will send Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, to attend the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024.

Col. Thomas Stevenson, former US Defence Attaché to Việt Nam, said that Việt Nam has comprehensive strategic partnerships with most major powers in the world, and also good relations with all powerful nations. Its economy is growing at a pace that many countries must admire. Việt Nam's policies are working effectively, and this also means the US - Việt Nam relationship will keep flourishing.

In addition to the cooperation in war aftermath settlement, the Việt Nam - US defence ties have recently achieved positive results in many fields such as delegation exchanges, dialogue - consultation, training, UN peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, cyber security, military medicine, and maritime security. VNS