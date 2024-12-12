NA Standing Committee’s 40th session wraps up

HÀ NỘI – The 40th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee closed in Hà Nội on Wednesday after two days of working.

Concluding the session, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said that the NA Standing Committee completed the set agenda, including reviewing the legislature’s eighth session and discussing the preparations for the ninth one, approving its working programme and external affairs programme for 2025, as well as external relations and international cooperation activities for the NA's Ethnic Minority Council, committees, General Secretary, parliamentary friendship groups, and Office, and agencies of the NA Standing Committee.

It adopted in principle an ordinance on litigation cost, and decided to include five draft laws and one draft resolution in the legislative agenda for 2025.

The standing committee also discussed and passed a resolution on the restructuring of district- and commune-level administrative units in Ninh Bình province for the 2023 - 2025 period; and seven resolutions related to finance and budget.

The NA Chairman asked the Government and the Supreme People's Court to urgently direct the completion of the dossiers on the draft laws and resolutions to be presented to the legislature at its ninth session.

According to the top legislator, the ninth extraordinary session is expected to take place in February 2025 to amend several laws related to the implementation of the policy on restructuring and streamlining the organisational apparatus. In January 2025, the NA Standing Committee will hold a meeting to give preliminary opinions on these matters. – VNS