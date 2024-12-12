Việt Nam pledges more contributions to UN humanitarian relief efforts

NEW YORK - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt affirmed Việt Nam's strong commitment to humanitarian relief efforts, helping people recover their lives after natural disasters and catastrophes, while addressing the 2025 Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) High-Level Pledging Event in New York on Tuesday.

According to the official, in addition to its annual contribution to CERF, in recent years, Việt Nam has contributed more than US$500,000 through the fund to support people in Ukraine and Syria, $500,000 to the Palestinian people through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). It has also provided more than US$2 million through bilateral aid to countries affected by natural disasters, and for the first time sent rescue forces to Turkey after a historic earthquake hit the country in 2023.

Việt appreciated the role and practical effectiveness of CERF in supporting many countries to respond to humanitarian crises. He took the example of the emergency aid of $2 million to help Việt Nam overcome the consequences of Typhoon Yagi in September.

The Vietnamese representative also called on countries and donor partners to respond to the UN Secretary-General's call to help CERF mobilise sufficient resources to meet humanitarian assistance needs globally.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that year after year, CERF has proven its unique, effective, and vital role, with over $9 billion deployed for the delivery of humanitarian assistance over the past nearly two decades.

He called on countries to increase their financial contributions to CERF to reach the target of $1 billion per year for humanitarian relief.

At the event, representatives of countries and international organisations pledged a total of more than $350 million to the fund in 2025. - VNS