Vice President attends Huế Central Hospital's anniversary celebration

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Thursday attended a ceremony marking the 130th anniversary of the Huế Central Hospital in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế.

Vice President Xuân, who is also First Vice Chairwoman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, presented a certificate of merit of the Prime Minister to the hospital in recognition of its successful performance of the first allogeneic bone marrow transplant on a patient with congenital thalassemia.

The hospital’s outstanding individuals and collectives were also commended on this occasion.

Present at the ceremony, Health Minister Đào Hồng Lan lauded the hospital as a premier medical institution and a hub for high-quality personnel training in Việt Nam, adding it has been seen as a reliable address for international cooperation projects in research and experience exchange, contributing to improving healthcare quality and upgrading medical infrastructure and equipment.

The official urged the hospital to continue adopting advanced techniques, raising service and personnel quality, and implementing infrastructure programmes and projects, with a focus on information-technology infrastructure and digital transformation, towards the status of a smart health facility.

Established in 1894, the hospital, the first Western-style medical institution in Việt Nam, is one of the largest central hospitals in the country. Notably, with nearly 2,000 successful organ transplants, the hospital has become a leading centre in this field.

On this occasion, Vice President Xuân and Minister Lan attended the inauguration of the Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) system at the hospital’s cardiovascular centre. — VNA/VNS