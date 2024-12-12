Party leader attends celebration of 80th anniversary of VPA's politics general department

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) organised a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday to celebrate eighty years since it was founded (December 22, 1944-2024), with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attending.

The event also celebrated the department’s receipt of the First-Class Independence Order.

Prominent among the delegates were Politburo members: President Lương Cường, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairman of the Committee’s Inspection Commission Trần Cẩm Tú, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a bouquet to the event.

Sen. Lieut. Gen Thongloi Silivong, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defence, and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics, as well as representatives from military attaché offices also attended the celebration.

Political strength

Speaking at the ceremony, Party General Secretary Lâm emphasised that throughout the glorious history of the Vietnamese revolution, as well as in the 80 years of building and growing of the VPA, there have always been great contributions from the General Department of Politics, political agencies at all levels, political commissars and political officers of the entire army.

With a steadfast political stance, a spirit of initiative, creativity, solidarity and unity, the General Department of Politics has always clearly demonstrated its role as the Party's strategic advisory body, guiding and directly implementing synchronous solutions to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of Party work and political work in the army.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the Party General Secretary warmly congratulated the outstanding achievements, remarkable growth and glorious tradition of the VPA’s General Department of Politics over the past 80 years.

He stated that ensuring national defence and security was an important and regular task of the Party, people and army, and is the Party's consistent viewpoint on building and protecting the Fatherland.

In particular, the Party and State attach great importance to consolidating and enhancing military and defence potential; building a revolutionary, disciplined, elite and modern People's Army.

That requires further strengthening the role and responsibility of the General Department of Politics, political agencies, political commissars and political officers.

To fulfill the great responsibility, Party General Secretary Lâm requested the General Department of Politics as well as the entire army to inherit and constantly promote the fine traditions of the nation, the heroic VPA and the glorious tradition of the General Department of Politics.

He requested the General Department of Politics to regularly grasp the Party's viewpoints and guidelines, the State's policies on military and national defence, proactively advise the Politburo, the Secretariat - directly the Central Military Commission - to deploy and concretise the Party's resolutions, directives, conclusions and regulations, the State's policies and laws effectively and in accordance with reality.

The Party leader noted that the army's Party Committee was one of the largest committees in the country, with many types of Party organisations, a large number of Party members, and scattered across the country, in remote, border and island areas.

Therefore, careful preparation and successful organisation of the Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-30 term is a key political task, not only contributing significantly to the success of the 14th National Party Congress, but also an opportunity to perfect and enhance the comprehensive leadership capacity of Party committees at all levels to meet the requirements and tasks of building the army and defending the Fatherland in the new period.

The army's Party Committee must be exemplary and set an example in realising the Party's policies on building the Party and the political system, on promoting and following late President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, on innovating and streamlining the political system's apparatus to make it operate effectively and efficiently. — VNS