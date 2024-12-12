State President hails foreign ministry's contributions to national development

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' significant and historic achievements that have contributed to the national revolutionary, protection, construction and development cause.

At a working session with the ministry on Thursday, the State leader highlighted that amidst complicated developments in the region and the world, the foreign ministry has promoted its pioneering role in establishing and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development, safeguarding the nation from early and afar, and firmly protecting its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He went on to say that diplomacy has helped unceasingly consolidate the country’s position and role in the international arena while expanding friendship and relations with neighbours, regional countries and traditional friend nations.

Looking ahead, the State President said the sector must stay adherent to the principle of “steadfast in principles and goals while flexible and smart in strategies”, urging diplomats to combine the national strength with the era's strength and be consistent with strategic goals while maintaining flexible in tactics to assure the highest national interests.

He laid stress on the need to uphold a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations and capitalise on existing resources and favourable conditions to step up national development.

The State President called for continued improvement in research, strategic forecast and advisory capabilities and noted that the sector should arrange practical and meaningful activities to mark its 80th founding anniversary next year.

Although the sector has promoted its tradition and strengths in the Party-building work over the past time, further organisational reforms must be carried out, he stated, stressing the significance of apparatus restructuring and personnel training in accordance with the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No.18-NQ/TW that calls for a streamlined and efficient political system.

President Cường particularly said that the personnel work must be given due attention to ensure that the diplomats stand as a pioneering force in securing peace and leveraging external resources for national development.

At the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn highlighted that at the dawn of a new historical chapter for the nation, the diplomatic sector has the strategic mission of consolidating the favourable external landscape, positioning Việt Nam advantageously to usher the country into the era of the nation’s rise.

In the meantime, the sector is focusing on building a comprehensive, modern, and professional diplomacy, particularly through the apparatus restructuring in line with Resolution No.18-NQ/TW. — VNS