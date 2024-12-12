Việt Nam seeks to further friendship, cooperation with the Dominican Republic

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for General Secretary of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party and Minister of Regional Integration Policies of the Dominican Republic Miguel Mejia, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Party chief expressed his pleasure at the positive results in the relations between the two parties and two countries in recent times, including the successful visit by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to the Dominican Republic in November.

Lâm congratulated the MIU Party on its victory in the general election in May. He acknowledged and highly appreciated positive contributions of the party and its General Secretary Mejia to the Việt Nam-Dominican Republic relations, particularly in the restoration of the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in Santo Domingo, as well as in connecting and promoting economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Việt Nam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation with the Dominican Republic, the MIU Party, and other political parties in the Latin American nation, for the benefit of the two countries' people, and for peace, stability, and development in the two regions and the world, the host said.

Through Mejia, Lâm conveyed his invitation to President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader to visit Việt Nam next year, with the aim of discussing measures to boost economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in telecommunications, oil and gas, agriculture, culture, tourism, and maritime exploration, towards expanding the two-way trade in the coming time.

Mejia conveyed Abinader’s greetings to the Vietnamese Party chief, congratulating him on his election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV). He expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the CPV led by Lâm, Việt Nam will successfully complete its goals, grow stronger and thrive in the new era.

The guest stated that the MIU Party, along with other political parties and the government of the Dominican Republic, treasures and highly values Việt Nam's position and role in the international arena. They want to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations with Việt Nam in a practical and effective manner.

He briefed his host on specific outcomes from the recent visit of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to his country, saying that the two sides agreed to urge relevant authorities to implement cooperation agreements across fields, with a focus on telecommunications, oil and gas, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Mejia affirmed his commitment to strengthening political trust between the MIU Party, and major political parties in the Latin American country, and the CPV. He pledged to support Việt Nam on international issues and at multilateral forums where both countries are members.

He took the occasion to invite Lâm to visit the Dominican Republic. Lâm accepted the invitation with pleasure, and the visit will be made at an appriopriate time.

Earlier, during their working trip to Việt Nam, the MIU Party’s high-ranking delegation had a meeting with Secretary of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung. They also visited and had working sessions with representatives of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and the national Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group; paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. — VNS