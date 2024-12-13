Vietnamese in Laos remembers late President Kaysone Phomvihan on birth anniversary

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm led a delegation to laid flowers in commemoration of the 104th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13, 1920 - 2024) at his museum in Vientiane on Thursday morning.

The late Lao President was a great and close friend of the Vietnamese people, as well as an outstanding and beloved leader of the Lao people. He made significant contributions to the Laos’s revolutionary cause and the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

The delegates promised to do their best to nurture the everlasting special solidarity between the two countries. — VNS