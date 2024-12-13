Việt Nam, Cambodia enjoy fruitful cooperation in military training

PHNOM PENH – The Embassy and Defence Attaché Office of Việt Nam in Cambodia organised a get-together in Phnom Penh on December 12 with alumni of the Cambodian Royal Armed Forces (CRAF) who had studied in Việt Nam.

The meeting took place on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th All-People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989-2024). It was co-chaired by Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Seiha.

Addressing the event, General Khiev Saphat, Vice Secretary-General of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director of the Ministry’s Department of Personnel, reviewed the results of military and defence cooperation between the Ministries of National Defence of Việt Nam and Cambodia, particularly in the areas of training officers for the CRAF from 2020 to 2024. He also highlighted the main directions for cooperation in 2025 and provided insights into the quality and quantity of Cambodian military trainees who graduated in Việt Nam.

General Khiev Saphat noted that 3,603 Cambodian military trainees have been so far selected for further training in Việt Nam’s military schools, including 1,507 for long-term courses and 2,096 for short-term courses. Currently, 1,662 Cambodian military trainees are studying at various military training institutions in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, 73 military trainees of Việt Nam have been sent to study Khmer language for a four-year bachelor's programme at the Cambodia Defence University, an increase of 24 trainees compared to the 2015-2019 agreement. At present, 60 Vietnamese military trainees are still pursuing the Khmer language programme.

The officer said that after completing their studies in Việt Nam, the graduates had applied their knowledge effectively in fulfilling their duties. He highly valued the wholehearted support from leaders of the Ministries of National Defence of Việt Nam and Cambodia, which has been the key in improving the quality and effectiveness of military training.

Major General Vũ Kim Hà, Vice Director of the National Defence Academy of Việt Nam, expressed his hope that more Cambodian military trainees will come to Việt Nam for further study and research, thereby deepening the bilateral ties based on the motto of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability."

For his part, Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence Tea Seiha praised the close cooperation between the two Ministries of National Defence, and highly valued Việt Nam’s considerable support to the improvement of capacity and efficiency of the CRAF through providing scholarships for Cambodian military officers.

He emphasised that these training programmes have played a critical role in enhancing the Cambodian military’s capacity and specialised skills. He also highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences, particularly with former Cambodian military trainees who had studied in Việt Nam and are now serving effectively in various military units.

Tea Seiha proposed Việt Nam continue to support training programmes, high-level military delegations, official visits, and seminars to further develop the quality and capabilities of the CRAF.

Earlier the same day, the Embassy and Defence Attaché Office of Việt Nam in Cambodia laid flowers at the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Monument to pay tribute to martyrs who laid down their lives in Cambodia during the war. General Yun Min, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia, also led a delegation to join the activity. VNS