Vietnamese, Cambodian localities deepen friendship

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp and Cambodia's Prey Veng province reviewed their cooperation in the front work at a meeting in Đồng Tháp's Cao Lãnh City on December 13.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Đồng Tháp Province and the Solidarity Front for the Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) Committee of Prey Veng signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for 2022 - 2025.

The meeting was co-chaired by Đinh Văn Dũng, President of the VFF Committee of Đồng Tháp, and S’bong Sarath, President of the SFDCM Committee of Prey Veng.

Chairman of the Đồng Tháp provincial People's Committee Phạm Thiện Nghĩa highlighted the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia, particularly the close ties between the two bordering localities.

The relationship had been built on mutual assistance during challenging times and continued to thrive under the principle of "Good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”, he said.

It spans diverse areas such as border security, demarcation, agriculture, trade, tourism, education, health care, and cultural exchange, according to the chairman's observation. All-level Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committees in Đồng Tháp have actively collaborated with their Prey Veng counterparts in practical activities.

A highlight was the signing of the 2022–2025 MoU in Cao Lãnh City, which has contributed to peace, friendship, solidarity, and development in border areas, and strengthening mutual understanding among officials and citizens, and particularly the youth.

S’bong Sarath noted that the two provinces had supported each other in various areas and joined hands in maintaining border security, enabling cross-border visits, providing health care, and facilitating the trading of goods like rice, fertilizers, and animal feed.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their partnership by respecting each nation’s laws and leveraging their respective strengths. — VNS