Việt Nam, Japan hold 8th strategic partnership dialogue

TOKYO — Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ co-chaired the 8th Việt Nam-Japan strategic partnership dialogue and held talks with his Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro as part of his working visit to Japan from December 11-13.

The two sides agreed to maintain their close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, such as the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, as well as on international issues of common concern, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Vũ reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, and being a friend, trustworthy partner, and responsible member of the international community, stressing that Japan is one of Việt Nam's most important long-term partners.

Việt Nam would support Japan to play a greater role in international and regional issues, he said.

The Vietnamese official suggested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan support and actively participate in international events to be hosted by Việt Nam in 2025, including the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit and the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum.

For his part, Funakoshi said Việt Nam held an important position in Japan's foreign policy in the region and the world, and expressed his hope that Việt Nam would support and attend the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai.

On this occasion, Vũ conveyed invitations from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Japanese PM Ishiba Shigeru to visit Việt Nam, and from Deputy PM and FM Bùi Thanh Sơn to Japanese FM Iwaya Takeshi to visit Việt Nam and co-chair the 13th meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Committee in 2025.

During his stay, the Permanent Deputy Minister paid courtesy calls to Minister of Justice Suzuki Keisuke, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Miyaji Takuma, and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and Chief of Office of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Takebe Arata. He also visited Yamaguchi and Osaka prefectures, met with the Governor of Yamaguchi, the Deputy Governor of Osaka, and the Mayor of Sakai City. — VNS