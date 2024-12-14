NA Chairman meets Hậu Giang voters

HẬU GIANG — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with voters in Vị Thanh City, the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang, on December 14, briefing them on the outcomes of the recent 8th session of the 15th legislature.

At the meeting, the top legislator touched upon the country’s socio-economic development, with the GDP growth rate expected to reach 7.5 per cent in the fourth quarter and over 7 per cent for the whole year.

Regarding the legislature’s 8th session, which wrapped up on November 30 afternoon after 29.5 days of working, Mẫn said the NA passed 18 laws and 21 resolutions and provided initial feedback on 10 other draft laws.

The NA made many critical decisions to pave the way for breakthroughs in infrastructure development, maximise resources, and create new growth opportunities, the leader said.

He acknowledged the efforts of Hậu Giang's Party Committee, authorities, and residents in achieving positive outcomes across multiple sectors. The locality met all of the 18 key targets set for this year, with budget revenue hitting VNĐ7.52 trillion (US$296 million), a 23.52 per cent increase year-on-year.

The chief legislator urged the province to focus on improving the quality of education and training, as well as the material and spiritual life of its people, and optimising scientific and technological advancements in production.

He stressed that not only Hậu Giang but also the entire nation and political system must prioritise and effectively implement the directives of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, including those regarding the era of the nation’s rise, a comprehensive reform of the political system’s organisational structure, digital transformation, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena.

Voters commended the legislative session’s results and expressed their strong support for the policy on administrative boundary mergers and the re-organisation of the political system, suggesting that the restructuring must be conducted objectively and rigorously. They also stressed the need to combat favouritism and group interests while resolutely removing officials with deteriorating ethics or poor performance from the system.

Some suggested the Party and the State pay more heed to investment in education and training, strictly handle corruption and other negative phenomena, and increase allowances for war veterans and families of fallen soldiers and revolution contributors.

On this occasion, in the presence of NA Chairman Mẫn, Petrovietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) donated VNĐ4 billion to Vị Thanh City to support the locality in infrastructure development.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also visited the Military Command of the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang the same day, congratulating its officers and soldiers on the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

At the event in Vị Thanh City, the top legislator said that over 80 years of development, the VPA had established the tradition of loyalty to the Party, filial piety to the people, and readiness to combat and sacrifice for the Fatherland’s freedom and for socialism, fulfilling every duty, surmounting every difficulty, and defeating every enemy.

He lauded Hậu Giang’s development and noted that at the recent 7th and 8th sessions, the NA adopted and revised many important laws, including three related to national defence.

Mẫn asked the province to continue implementing the Party’s and NA’s resolutions on caring for the local military force, from provincial to communal levels, so that the force is a truly elite, clean, and strong one meeting national construction and safeguarding requirements in the new context.

The NA leader told officers and soldiers of the Hậu Giang Military Command to uphold the virtues of “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers”, raise their revolutionary alertness to uncover plots and ruses of hostile forces, and advise the Party and State about measures for thwarting those plots early and from afar so as to properly perform the task of national construction and safeguarding.

In addition, the provincial administration and the command should pay due attention to caring for families of the officers and soldiers with disadvantages, and push ahead with building an elite and modern force capable of meeting new requirements in the current situation to protect the Fatherland.

On this occasion, he presented gifts to 20 personnel of the Military Command and 30 war veterans with disadvantages. — VNS



