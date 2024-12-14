Việt Nam calls for full adherence to UNCLOS legal standards, obligations

NEW YORK – All countries, regardless of size, must fully comply with the legal standards and obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has affirmed.

He made this statement during an annual plenary discussion on oceans and the law of the sea held by the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York from December 10 - 12. The event coincided with the 30th anniversary of the convention's entry into force.

In his remarks, Ambassador Giang described the convention as an important achievement and the most significant impact of the process of codifying modern international law. It provides a comprehensive legal framework defining the rights and obligations of all countries in maritime activities, resources management, and environmental protection.

To address emerging and multidimensional challenges in ocean governance, the diplomat called on countries to continue pursuing a multilateral approach, further reinforce the role of related international and regional mechanisms, and boost the development and adoption of new enforcement documents to promote compliance with UNCLOS in specific maritime cooperation areas.

Actions by each country, including maritime claims, activities at sea, and international cooperation in marine issues, must align with UNCLOS, he said.

Giang also urged countries, particularly developed ones, to make stronger commitments and actions, allocate more resources, and promote technology transfer to developing countries to achieve the full implementation of the criteria of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) by 2030.

The ambassador noted 2024 also marked 30 years since Việt Nam ratified and carried out UNCLOS, highlighting that as an active and responsible member of this convention, the country had obtained considerable achievements in the implementation of UNCLOS.

Việt Nam always attaches importance to maritime economic activities in its sustainable growth and development strategy, and it pledges to actively help prepare for and practically contribute to the third UN Ocean Conference on the implementation of SDG 14 in 2025, according to the ambassador.

In his speech, Giang also expressed concern about the recent activities and tension in the East Sea that threaten regional peace and security, and contravene UNCLOS provisions.

Stressing Việt Nam's principled stance on supporting the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS, he appealed to the countries involved to fully implement their obligations under UNCLOS with goodwill, fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), exercise self-restraint, build trust, resolve disputes peacefully, and respect all diplomatic and legal processes.

"Việt Nam always respects the rights of coastal states to enact domestic laws in accordance with UNCLOS, and demands them respect the sovereignty and legitimate rights of other coastal states," he said, reaffirming Việt Nam's commitment to fully implement the DOC and work actively with other countries to finalise an efficient and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea that aligns with international law, particularly UNCLOS.

On the same day, the 79th UN General Assembly session adopted an annual resolution on oceans and the law of the sea, co-sponsored by 118 countries, including Việt Nam.

UNCLOS was adopted on December 10, 1982, and officially entered into force on November 16, 1994. Việt Nam was one of the first 107 countries to sign and later ratified the convention on June 23, 1994. Currently, UNCLOS has 170 member states. -VNA/VNS