50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Malta marked

HCM CITY — The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Malta in Việt Nam held a ceremony in HCM City on December 13 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Republic of Malta and the 50th anniversary of Malta’s establishment as a republic.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Dũng said that despite the geographical distance, Việt Nam and Malta had always maintained effective cooperation in various fields, including trade, education, and cultural exchange.

“Over the past 50 years, Việt Nam - Malta relations have achieved remarkable milestones,” Dũng said.

“Malta, with its strategic position at the Mediterranean, serving as a bridge between Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, has enormous potential for cooperation with HCM City, which is a centre of economy, culture, and innovation in Việt Nam,” he said

He also affirmed that there were many opportunities and untapped areas for both sides to explore and develop.

The “Malta Week in Việt Nam” event and the photo exhibition “Experience Malta” being held in the city on the occasion would enrich the cultural life of the city’s residents, demonstrating the spirit of openness, cooperation, and connection between the two countries, he added.

Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, said: “The relationship between Malta and Việt Nam, notwithstanding the distance, has grown and evolved as our two countries have carved new roles for themselves in the international community through periods of profound political, social, and technological change.”

“Việt Nam’s economic transformation in the last decade has been impressive. We are excited about the prospects of identifying and nurturing new areas of partnership as Malta increasingly becomes a major gateway for hub services and incubating new technologies,” Cutajar said.

“As we mark this significant anniversary, we also recognise the immense potential for deepening our bilateral ties. There is a growing interest in exploring new areas of collaboration that can bring our countries even closer together. From trade to education, culture, and technology, the opportunities for enhanced cooperation are promising,” he said.

Huỳnh Trung Nam, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malta in Việt Nam, said: “Việt Nam, a cornerstone of ASEAN, and Malta, a vibrant hub within the EU, are forging a dynamic interregional alliance that transcends mutual benefits, making significant contributions to global peace and prosperity.” —VNS