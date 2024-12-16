Former Party official granted Japan’s Order of Rising Sun

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Bình Quân, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, was awarded the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” of Japan at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Sunday.

At the event held at the headquarters of the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam, Ambassador Ito Naoki, on behalf of the Japanese Government, presented the decoration to Quân.

In his remarks, the diplomat spoke highly of the honouree’s contributions in different positions he served, especially Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and First Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, to the unceasing development of the two countries' relations, especially in promoting high-level exchanges, helping create a stepping stone for bilateral ties to reach the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.

Quân thanked the Japanese Government for granting him the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star”, a noble award of the country.

Expressing his delight at the growth of the Việt Nam - Japan relations in various spheres, the former official voiced his belief that on the new level, bilateral ties will keep flourishing more strongly in the time ahead.

He also pledged to continue efforts to contribute to the countries’ connections, including boosting exchanges and cooperation between their young entrepreneurs’ organisations, and strengthening the social foundation for the relations to advance sustainably. — VNS