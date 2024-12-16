Việt Nam-China friendship passed down to future generations

BEIJING — During Việt Nam’s struggles for national independence and reunification, China provided significant support in the form of weapons, logistics, technical assistance, and personnel. Today, many Chinese veterans and experts, who once aided Việt Nam’s revolution, now in their sixties, continue to quietly nurture the bilateral friendship.

Talking to the Việt Nam News Agency’s correspondents in China, Huang Bai Qiu, a veteran from Guangxi province, shared that he spent five years supporting Việt Nam’s revolution and the experience left him with profound affection for the country. After returning to China, Huang dedicated three decades to collecting materials on the bilateral relations and authored 22 books to help future generations carry forward the friendship. “We were overjoyed to see Việt Nam achieve independence and development progress,” he said, expressing his confidence that the Southeast Asian nation will fulfill its ambitious goal of becoming a developed one by its centennial anniversary.

Another veteran, Zhang Wen Bin from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, recalled his revolutionary days fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with the Việt Nam People’s Army. He said that Chinese veterans and experts who assisted the revolution remain committed to promoting the two countries’ friendship and passing it on to younger generations. Despite their age, they remember their mission of fostering the ties, Zhang noted, adding that three generations of his family have dedicated themselves to this cause. The veteran also expressed his hope that the bilateral relationship will continue to flourish under the guidance of the two nations’ high-ranking eaders.

Wei Xiao Yi, son of Senior Lieutenant General Wei Guo Qing – the head of a Chinese advisory delegation, highlighted the long-standing traditional relations and stressed the importance of mutual support in socialism building in both nations.

Chinese veterans, their families, and experts remain optimistic that the two countries will continue to stand together, opening up new chapters of the friendship. — VNS