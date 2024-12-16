Việt Nam, Laos hold 11th ministerial political consultation

VIENTIAN – A political consultation between the Vietnamese and Lao ministers of foreign affairs took place in Vientiane on Monday, reviewing the past cooperation between their ministries and discussing future joint work and international and regional matters of common interest.

At the event, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane expressed their delight at the growth of the countries’ ties across many areas, particularly politics, defence-security, economy-trade-investment, culture, education, science-technology, human resources development, and people-to-people exchange.

They agreed to intensify collaboration in implementing the action plans for high-level agreements in the fourth quarter and next year, while well preparing for the upcoming 47th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos intergovernmental committee on bilateral cooperation, deepening the countries’ defence-security ties, and creating breakthroughs in their economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

Acknowledging the growing collaboration between their ministries, the ministers tasked relevant units to promptly draft the sides’ cooperation pact for 2026-2031 and an action programme on economic diplomacy for 2026-2030.

The Lao FM took the occasion to express gratitude to Việt Nam for its strong support during Laos’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024. He affirmed Laos’ commitment to working with and assisting Việt Nam in hosting the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum, slated for early 2025.

Both sides also noted with pleasure their regular coordination and mutual support at multilateral organisations and forums, including the United Nations, regarding issues like the East Sea and Mekong cooperation

The consultation concluded with a consensus to hold its next edition in Việt Nam.

Following the event, Son presented Việt Nam’s orders and medals to Lao foreign ministry individuals and collectives for their significant contributions during the 2022 Việt Nam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year. – VNS