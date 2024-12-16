Party leader chairs Central Military Commission’s 12th conference

HÀ NỘI - The Central Military Commission held its 12th conference for the 2020-2025 tenure in Hà Nội on Monday to review its 2024 military and defence tasks and chart a course for 2025.

The event was co-chaired by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Secretary of the commission, and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, who serves as Vice Secretary.

In his speech, Lâm hailed the commission, the Ministry of National Defence, officers and soldiers nationwide for their successful hosting of activities marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival, which he said, have contributed to consolidating revolutionary heroism, the power of great national unity, and the glorious traditions of the heroic army.

Looking ahead, he underlined the need for a comprehensive review of the goals and tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Congress of the VPA’s Party Organisation to ensure their successful completion.

The commission must enhance combat readiness to ensure victory in all situations, and create firm progress in improving education and training quality in line with the goals and tasks outlined in resolutions, drawing lessons from recent global wars and conflicts to develop effective military strategies, he said.

It was also required to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of building a politically strong army, expanding global integration and defence diplomacy in line with the Politburo's conclusions through 2030 and beyond. It must strengthen strategic trust with partners, particularly neighbouring countries, major powers and traditional friends, while fostering self-reliance and self-resilience, contributing to elevating Việt Nam's international standing and prestige.

The leader suggested that army ensure the quality performance in logistics, finance, planning and investment, and defence economic tasks.

It is important to improve the quality and effectiveness of technical work and military science, and promote the development of the defence industry in the coming time, he said, adding that beyond core political tasks, the commission must particularly focus on leadership to build a clean, strong, exemplary VPA Party Organisation.

With the ministry set to hold ceremonies celebrating the VPA’s 80th anniversary and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival, and opening the International Defence Expo and the 2024 Military-Political Conference, Lâm stressed that the commission’s policies and decisions must be promptly disseminated among all officers and soldiers so that all 2025 goals and those set by the 11th Congress of the VPA’s Party Organisation are successfully achieved. - VNS