12th Việt Nam-India People's Friendship Festival closes

HCM CITY — The 12th Việt Nam-India People's Friendship Festival wrapped up on Friday HCM City.

Jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Việt Nam-India Friendship Association (VIFA) and the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO), the five-day festival took place in Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, and HCM City City with an opening ceremony, talks, art exchanges, and a closing ceremony.

In his closing remarks, VUFO Vice Chairman Đồng Huy Cương said during the festival, delegates from Indian states and Vietnamese representatives engaged in many meaningful activities, including cultural exchanges, seminars, and experience sharing.

They explored the history and culture of both countries and recalled the beautiful values of the Việt Nam-India relationship, which were established by late President Hồ Chí Minh and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and have been continuously nurtured by successive leaders of both nations to develop into a comprehensive strategic partnership today.

Vietnamese and Indian delegates also visited important landmarks and historical sites in Hà Nội, Vĩnh Phúc, and HCM City, which are linked to the glorious history of Việt Nam as well as the Việt Nam-India relationship. These exchanges and interactions helped both sides better understand each other, further strengthening solidarity, friendship, and cooperation in culture, economy, education, and other fields between the two nations and their people.

AIPSO Secretary-General Harchand Singh noted that the festival not only reminds both sides of their profound historical relationship but also of the common struggles that have brought the two countries closer together.

He said India considers Việt Nam a pillar in its "Act East" policy and Việt Nam sees India as a reliable partner in its development journey. The cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, technology, tourism, trade, and national defence highlights the practicality of India-Việt Nam friendship.

He added the festival has reinforced the two countries' shared commitment to these areas, while emphasising the importance of nurturing people-to-people relations - the foundation for India-Việt Nam tiess. — VNS