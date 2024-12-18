12th Việt Nam-India People's Friendship Festival opens in Vĩnh Phúc

VĨNH PHÚC – The 12th Việt Nam-India People's Friendship Festival, a jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Việt Nam-India Friendship Association (VIFA), and the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO), kicked off in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc on Wednesday.

In his opening speech, VUFO Vice President Nguyễn Ngọc Hùng thanked the AIPSO and VIFA for their commitments to the festival over the past 17 years, which, he said, has nurtured friendship ties between the two countries and their people.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on January 7, 1972, Việt Nam and India have seen their collaboration flourish across various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, national defence-security, science-technology, culture and education. Economic and trade relations, identified as a key pillar by both governments, have propelled India to become one of Việt Nam's top 10 largest trading partners. In return, Việt Nam is a top priority partner in India's "Act East" policy.

Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India and AIPSO Secretary-General Harchand Singh expressed his hope that the event would further deepen bilateral cultural, economic and political cooperation, paving the way for a future embodying peace, justice and prosperity for all.

Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People's Committee Phùng Thị Kim Nga expressed her confidence that guests would leave with a positive impression of Vĩnh Phúc, a province known for its historical sites, landmarks and rich cultural heritage. She highlighted its strong potential for socio-economic development and the warm hospitality of residents who are always eager to welcome friends.

Following the opening ceremony, delegates were treated to a captivating array of performances by artists from Việt Nam and India.

The festival, spanning five days from December 16-21, will take place in Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, and HCM City. VNS