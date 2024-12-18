Man sentenced for murder, sexual intercourse with minor

KIÊN GIANG — The Kiên Giang Province’s People’s Court on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years in prison for murder and six years for engaging in sexual relations with a person under 16 years old.

Nguyễn Văn Huy, residing in Cửa Dương Commune in Phú Quốc City, was also ordered to pay over VNĐ220 million (US$8,600) in compensation to the victim’s family.

According to the indictment, in April 2022, Huy began living together with Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Thúy, 15, from Hàm Ninh Commune, Phú Quốc City, treating her as his wife. During this period, Huy repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with Thúy, resulting in her pregnancy and the birth of their child in June 2023.

Financial struggles led to conflicts between the couple. Thúy eventually moved out to live with her biological mother at a rental house in Rạch Hàm Hamlet, Hàm Ninh Commune.

On the evening of August 24, 2023, Huy accessed Thúy’s Facebook account and discovered romantic messages between her and another man.

Overcome with anger, Huy decided to kill her.

He purchased a Thai knife from a local store, concealed it in his bag and went to Thúy’s residence. After a heated argument, Huy stabbed Thúy six times.

Thúy was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, but died before she could get medical help. — VNS