Home Society

Man sentenced for murder, sexual intercourse with minor

December 18, 2024 - 16:16
Huy repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with Thúy, resulting in her pregnancy and the birth of their child in June 2023.
The defendant Nguyễn Văn Huy at the Kiên Giang Province’s People’s Court. — Photo nhandan.vn

KIÊN GIANG — The Kiên Giang Province’s People’s Court on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years in prison for murder and six years for engaging in sexual relations with a person under 16 years old.

Nguyễn Văn Huy, residing in Cửa Dương Commune in Phú Quốc City, was also ordered to pay over VNĐ220 million (US$8,600) in compensation to the victim’s family.

According to the indictment, in April 2022, Huy began living together with Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Thúy, 15, from Hàm Ninh Commune, Phú Quốc City, treating her as his wife. During this period, Huy repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with Thúy, resulting in her pregnancy and the birth of their child in June 2023.

Financial struggles led to conflicts between the couple. Thúy eventually moved out to live with her biological mother at a rental house in Rạch Hàm Hamlet, Hàm Ninh Commune.

On the evening of August 24, 2023, Huy accessed Thúy’s Facebook account and discovered romantic messages between her and another man.

Overcome with anger, Huy decided to kill her.

He purchased a Thai knife from a local store, concealed it in his bag and went to Thúy’s residence. After a heated argument, Huy stabbed Thúy six times.

Thúy was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, but died before she could get medical help. — VNS

Society

Directive issued to ensure merry Tết for all

The Secretariat requested festivals be managed and organised in accordance with regulations while Tết and anniversary celebrations and gatherings held in a practical, safe, and economical manner aligning with the country’s traditional culture.
Society

Hà Nội aims to become prosperous global city by 2050

By 2050, Hà Nội’s GRDP per capita is expected to rise to $45,000–46,000 as part of a master plan of it becoming a green city with deep international integration, high competitiveness and development on par with the capitals of developed nations.

