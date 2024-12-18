Party chief stresses role of youth in shaping nation's future

HÀ NỘI — The nation must recognise the important role of young people and the work they do in the new era of national growth, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm told the ninth National Congress of the Việt Nam Youth Federation (VYF) of the 2024-29 tenure in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Approximately 980 delegates, representing 21 million young people, from various ethnic groups across the country, were at the event.

Addressing the congress, the Party chief said that throughout national revolutionaries, the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has always attached great importance to youth-related tasks.

Numerous official documents have been issued with the aim of nurturing and educating young people, laying a solid foundation to prepare them as future leaders of the country.

Acknowledging the recent achievements of the nation's youth, the Party leader also pointed out areas which could be improved, as the nation steps ahead in its path to prosperous growth.

“The noble mission of the Việt Nam Youth Federation and other youth organisations in the current revolutionary era is to unite and guide Việt Nam’s young generation, create a driving force and be a source of strength to help the nation confidently enter a new era,” he said.

Lâm emphasised the need for strong operational reforms among youth federations and organisations and in building robust, capable personnel.

It is also important to clearly define the responsibilities and duties of the Việt Nam Youth Federation, its members and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, in cultivating revolutionary thinking and preventing moral degradation, unhealthy lifestyles and social misconduct among young people, he added.

The federation is also required to innovate its approaches to unite and mobilise young Vietnamese nationals in the country and abroad to effectively carry out the Party’s directions and implement State laws.

Meanwhile, the national youth union must lead young people in exercising the Party’s strategic initiatives in combating wastefulness, promoting digital transformation, preventing environmental pollution and restructuring for a strong, streamlined, efficient and effective political system.

There must be bold innovation in political and ideological education for young people, the Party General Secretary added, ensuring outreach to diverse youth groups. The approach must shift to place young people in the key role as pioneers.

He directed relevant departments to strengthen coordination between youth unions and ministries, sectors, socio-political organisations and families to better understand the aspirations of young people, address policy-related bottlenecks, promote vocational training and job creation, identify and nurture talents while facilitating the conditions for them to maximise their potential and contributions to the country.

The Party and the State place trust in the youth and position them at the centre of many key national issues, he said, explaining that young people are regarded as the pivotal force in shaping and developing the country’s future.

Noting the requirements and missions of the youth in the new era of national growth, Lâm underscored that young people must be aware of their responsibilities in terms of socio-economic development. He also expressed confidence that the Vietnamese youth will make strong efforts for a strong, prosperous, democratic and equitable Việt Nam.

Also speaking at the event, President of the VYF Nguyễn Tường Lâm expressed commitment to building a strong, united and innovative youth organisation to achieve new development milestones.

He also hoped to continue receiving attention and support from country leaders as well as young people across the nation to jointly realise the aspirations of Vietnamese youth in this new era.

"The spirit of patriotism in every young person must be awakened. The aspiration for a strong and prosperous Việt Nam, which drives them forward in every moment, must be realised through action and intellect,” VYF leader said.

Patriotism, aspiration, solidarity, pioneering and innovation will serve as the foundation for the youth to be self-reliant, confident, independent, resilient and take pride as they join the entire nation in entering a new era of growth, he added.

The 9th congress also officially concluded the same day.

Over the two-day event, all agenda items were completed, and key documents, including a review report from the VYF Central Committee and another report on proposed amendments to the federation’s charter, were approved.

Lâm, also re-elected the President of the VYF Central Committee, said the congress upholds a spirit of democracy, consensually electing the 9th central committee that composes of qualified and exemplary individuals representing young people across the country. — VNS