PM urges Đà Nẵng to lead Việt Nam’s economic transformation

HÀ NỘI — The central city of Đà Nẵng must fully harness its distinctive potential, outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages to achieve double-digit economic growth, solidifying its role as a growth hub of the central – Central Highlands Region and the nation, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 21.

The cabinet leader made the request while chairing the first meeting of the Steering Committee for implementation of the Resolution on urban governance and pilot special mechanisms and policies for Đà Nẵng’s development.

He said building on its spirit of innovation and creativity, Đà Nẵng should take drastic actions and enhance decentralisation and delegation of authority. This should be accompanied by the allocation of adequate resources, improved accountability of individuals and capability of agencies at all levels.

According to him, Đà Nẵng should improve its business climate in tandem with developing strategic infrastructure that is synchronous, seamless, convenient, modern and smart, with a special focus on tapping outer, marine and underground spaces.

The city was asked to study truly open mechanisms and policies tailored to Việt Nam's conditions and the global trends. The acceleration of digital transformation in management and investment, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and comprehensive data resources, is essential. By exploring cloud computing and the Internet of Things, Đà Nẵng could create optimal conditions for its citizens and businesses to flourish, he said.

In collaboration with relevant ministries and sectors, Đà Nẵng must expedite the establishment of innovation hubs, free trade zones, and an International Financial Centre, he said, adding the swift development of reclaimed land projects and raising public awareness of the Resolution are also critical.

Members of the Steering Committee must effectively perform their assigned tasks and propose solutions to address critical cross-sectoral issues to competent agencies for consideration.

The resolution, issued on June 26, 2024 and set to take effect from January 1, 2025, outlines priority mechanisms and policies to support Đà Nẵng development, including those on financial management and State budget, infrastructure, attraction of strategic investors in innovation, research and development, data, semiconductor, AI, management and operation of free trade zones. — VNS